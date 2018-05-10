  1. Home
2018/05/10 05:36
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 25 10 .714
New York 25 10 .714
Toronto 19 17 .528
Tampa Bay 15 18 .455 9
Baltimore 8 27 .229 17
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 18 18 .500
Minnesota 15 17 .469 1
Detroit 15 21 .417 3
Kansas City 12 23 .343
Chicago 9 25 .265 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 23 15 .605
Los Angeles 21 14 .600 ½
Seattle 20 14 .588 1
Oakland 18 18 .500 4
Texas 15 24 .385

___

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 1

Kansas City 15, Baltimore 7

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Seattle 5, Toronto 0

Atlanta 1, Tampa Bay 0

Milwaukee 3, Cleveland 2

Detroit 7, Texas 4

Pittsburgh 10, Chicago White Sox 6

Colorado 4, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 6, Milwaukee 2

Texas 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago White Sox 5

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston (Rodriguez 3-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-3) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Leake 3-3) at Toronto (Happ 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Berrios 3-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 10:07 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.