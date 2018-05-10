  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/05/10 05:20
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
NATIONAL LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Kemp LAD 33 102 13 36 .353
OHerrera Phi 34 127 19 44 .346
Markakis Atl 34 135 21 45 .333
Dickerson Pit 34 133 20 43 .323
Pham StL 30 99 24 32 .323
Cabrera NYM 34 135 23 43 .319
Arenado Col 31 111 19 35 .315
FFreeman Atl 34 130 24 40 .308
Pollock Ari 34 130 23 40 .308
Posey SF 30 108 14 33 .306
Home Runs

Harper, Washington, 12; Blackmon, Colorado, 11; Pollock, Arizona, 11; MAdams, Washington, 10; Albies, Atlanta, 10; JBaez, Chicago, 10; Villanueva, San Diego, 9; Arenado, Colorado, 8; 9 tied at 7.

Runs Batted In

JBaez, Chicago, 32; Pollock, Arizona, 31; Harper, Washington, 28; Cespedes, New York, 27; Franco, Philadelphia, 26; Dickerson, Pittsburgh, 26; Markakis, Atlanta, 25; FFreeman, Atlanta, 25; Suarez, Cincinnati, 25; 2 tied at 24.

Pitching

Scherzer, Washington, 6-1; Nola, Philadelphia, 5-1; Mikolas, St. Louis, 4-0; Corbin, Arizona, 4-0; Gsellman, New York, 4-0; Wacha, St. Louis, 4-1; Bettis, Colorado, 4-1; McCarthy, Atlanta, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.