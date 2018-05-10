Weitz Promotes Bruce Porter to Executive Vice President & General Manager to Lead Rocky Mountains Business Unit in Denver

DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--The Weitz Company announces today the promotion of Bruce Porter to executive vice president and general manager of its Rocky Mountains business unit in Denver.

Porter has been with Weitz since May 2014, leading business development efforts in the Rocky Mountains region while supporting additional product lines nationally. He has been instrumental in growing The Weitz Company’s market share in the region over the past five years.

“Bruce has earned the opportunity to lead the next phase of our growth in Denver,” said The Weitz Company President and CEO Kevin McClain. “As a 35-year veteran of the Colorado construction market, Bruce’s local relationships are unparalleled, and his personal reputation is in perfect alignment with our company’s core values.”

In his new role, Porter will provide leadership, vision and management within the Rocky Mountains business unit to achieve strategic plan performance, company growth, employee development goals and client satisfaction.

“I’m excited for this new opportunity to help Weitz, our employees and our clients in more ways,” Porter said. “Denver and the mountains region are extremely vibrant construction markets, and I intend to ensure Weitz is a premier option based upon our expertise, quality and reputation.”

About The Weitz Company Founded in 1855, The Weitz Company is a national, full-service general contractor, design-builder and construction manager that serves all 50 U.S. states. Weitz is the sixth oldest Architecture/Engineering/Construction firm in the United States and an industry leader in lean construction; senior living; sustainable building; and virtual design and construction. Headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, The Weitz Company annually ranks in the top tier of Engineering News-Record’s Top 400 Contractors and Building Design+Construction’s Giants 300 Contractors lists.

