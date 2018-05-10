The Latest: Judge hears last-minute issues in Greitens' case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Latest on the investigation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. (all times local):

3 p.m.

The judge in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion of privacy case will decide whether the sexual history of the woman who had an affair with Greitens is relevant for trial.

Jury selection begins Thursday in the Republican governor's felony case. St. Louis prosecutors want to exclude the woman's sexual and counseling history from the trial. Greitens' attorneys filed a motion Tuesday saying the woman's sexual history is "a very relevant issue to her credibility."

The issue is among many last-minute details Judge Rex Burlison will consider at a hearing Wednesday afternoon.

Greitens and his St. Louis hairdresser had a monthslong affair in 2015, before he was elected. He's accused of taking a compromising and unauthorized photo of her. He has admitted to the affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.

___

1:15 p.m.

For all of the sensational allegations in Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' invasion-of-privacy case, the verdict may come down to the technical workings of the iPhone, the definition of "transmission," and the whereabouts of a photo that may or may not exist.

Jury selection begins Thursday in Greitens' trial.

The 44-year-old Republican is accused of taking an unauthorized, compromising photo of a woman with whom he was having an affair.

But prosecutors said earlier this week that they have not found such a photo. A forensics examiner has been looking at Greitens' cellphone.

Under Missouri law, transmitting a photo involving nudity is a felony punishable by up to four years in prison.

Prosecutors contend that the process of taking a cellphone picture instantaneously moves it to the phone's computer, constituting "transmission." Greitens' attorneys ridicule that idea.