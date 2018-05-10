The Latest: Hawaii volcano could have explosive eruption

First Lt. Aaron Hew Len, of the U.S. National Guard, tests air quality near cracks that are emitting toxic gasses from a lava flow in the Leilani Esta
Volunteers and evacuees hold in hands while praying before serving dinner at a makeshift donation center Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawai
An emergency alert issued by Hawaii County is shown on a smartphone, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Hawaii. Police have gone door-to-door to evacuate reside
Volunteer Jasmine Kupihea, right, hugs Keula Keliihoomalu, a local resident affected by the lava flow, at a makeshift donation center Tuesday, May 8,
An evacuee carries a case of water at a makeshift donation center Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County officials have issued a cellph
This May 6, 2018, false-color image taken from the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) onboard NASA's Terra satelli
Roy Piper, visiting from Canterbury, Conn., takes pictures as volcanic gases are emitted into the air Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii C
In this Saturday, May 5, 2018, photo, Edwin Montoya, 76, carries a bucket on his family's property near Pahoa, Hawaii. Just a couple of miles up the h
In this May 7, 2018 photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, smoke rises from a fissure in Leilani Estates in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii's erupting Ki
Steam and sulfur rises from cracks in Moku Street at the head of a driveway in Leilani Estates, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Police have go
A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estate, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County o
Firemen watch as a fissure begins to erupt near the intersection on Kahukai Street near the intersection of Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates Tuesday,
Evacuee Nina Bersamina, an elementary school teacher, stands next to her SUV loaded with her belongings while waiting to pick up some food at a makesh
Volunteer Chasity Quihano, right, uses a flashlight to sort donated goods in a container at a makeshift donation center, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Paho
A fissure erupts near the intersection of Kahukai Street and Leilani Avenue in Leilani Estates Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in Pahoa, Hawaii. Hawaii County o
PAHOA, Hawaii (AP) — The Latest on the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii (all times local):
10 a.m.
Geologists say Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks and ash into the air around its summit caldera in coming weeks.
The U.S. Geological Survey said Wednesday the risk will rise if the lava drops below the groundwater level beneath the summit's caldera or craterlike basin. That's because an influx of water inside could cause steam-driven explosions.
The agency the volcano may eject blocks up to two yards (meters) in diameter a little less than a mile (kilometer) away.
It may also send pebbles shooting into the air several miles (kilometers) away.
There's also potential for ash, steam and sulfur dioxide emissions.
Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It has destroyed 36 structures since it began releasing lava into a Big Island residential neighborhood last week.
8 p.m.
Police have gone door-to-door to evacuate residents near two new vents emitting dangerous volcanic gases in Hawaii.
The vents emerged on Tuesday near the spots where lava has been pouring into streets and backyards for the past week.
Authorities initially ordered nearly 2,000 residents to leave two communities in the Big Island's mostly rural district of Puna last Thursday.
But the new vents prompted Hawaii County to issue a cellphone alert ordering stragglers in the Lanipuna Gardens area to get out immediately. Police followed up with personal visits.
Fourteen vents have opened since the current lava breakout began. The lava has destroyed 36 structures.