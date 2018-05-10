Small in Size, Grand in Decadence: Hostess Brands Introduces Premium Snack Line Hostess® Bakery Petites™

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Responding to consumer demand for poppable treats that boast cleaner ingredients for a truly permissible indulgence, Hostess Brands, LLC introduces premium adult snacking to the sweet baked goods category with the launch of Hostess ® Bakery Petites™.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006086/en/

Hostess® Bakery Petites™ cake delights™ - white fudge vanilla (Photo: Business Wire)

Designed with the variety-seeking Millennial consumer in mind, new Bakery Petites are inspired by fresh, hand-crafted bakery treats. Perfect for entertaining or a sweet reward, Bakery Petites come in the following varieties:

Bakery Petites™ cake delights ™ Crème filled cake balls, in both double chocolate and white fudge vanilla, feature soft cake with rich creamy filling dipped in a delicious fudge coating and topped with sprinkles. Bakery Petites™ brownie delights ™ Poppable, indulgent mini fudge brownies in both chocolate chunk and chocolate raspberry. Bakery Petites™ crispi thins ™ The first thin and crispy cookie to hit the sweet baked goods aisle in both fudge blondie and chocolate brownie.

“With the tremendous growth in bite-sized treats in the confectionery category, we saw a huge opportunity to innovate with a new premium line that strategically enhances our reach and incrementality,” said Andy Jacobs, EVP and Chief Operating Officer, Hostess Brands. “Premium priced snacks are growing and Hostess Bakery Petites – with their cleaner ingredient profile and modern packaging – deliver on that indulgent and upscale snacking experience consumers are seeking.”

Hostess Bakery Petites are made with ingredients such as real chocolate, real vanilla, and real raspberries. There are no artificial flavors or colors and no high fructose corn syrup. Hostess is the first brand to bring innovative resealable, stand-up pouches to the sweet baked goods aisle. This innovative packaging keeps snacks fresher longer and provides the consumer with more portion control.

Hostess Bakery Petites are now available at retailers nationwide and are baked in the USA.

For more information about Hostess ® products and Hostess Brands, LLC, please visit hostesscakes.com. Follow Hostess on Twitter: @Hostess_Snacks; on Facebook: facebook.com/Hostess; on Instagram: Hostess_Snacks; and on Pinterest: pinterest.com/hostesscakes.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006086/en/

CONTACT: LAK Public Relations, Inc.

Marie Espinel, 212-575-4545

mespinel@lakpr.com

or

Katie Lewis, 212-575-4545

klewis@lakpr.com

or

Hannah Arnold, 212-575-4545

harnold@lakpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MISSOURI

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONVENIENCE STORE RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE SPECIALTY SUPERMARKET

SOURCE: Hostess Brands, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 04:00 PM/DISC: 05/09/2018 04:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006086/en