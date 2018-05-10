US releases Puerto Rico debt crisis report, offers solutions

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. has released a report that sheds more light on how Puerto Rico accumulated some $70 billion in public debt and suggested measures that might help avoid a repeat of the crisis.

The Government Accountability Office said Wednesday that problems included borrowing money to balance budgets, overestimating revenue, overspending and not fully addressing public pension funding shortfalls.

It suggested U.S. officials could remove tax exemptions on the island's bonds, apply federal investor protection laws to Puerto Rico and require the timely release of documents such as audited financial statements in relation to municipal bonds. However, it made no formal recommendations.

The report comes nearly two years after Congress created a law allowing the office to examine what factors contributed to the crisis and actions the U.S. could take.