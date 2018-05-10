Cigna Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for Fourth Consecutive Year

BLOOMFIELD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Cigna (NYSE:CI) has been named to the 2018 Corporate Responsibility Magazine (CR Magazine)100 Best Corporate Citizens List for the fourth consecutive year. The list ranks the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the United States. Cigna is the only global health service company to appear on the 2018 list.

"Being an active and engaged corporate citizen is at the heart of what we do," said Mary Engvall, director of corporate responsibility and civic affairs. "We are honored to receive this recognition and inspired to continue our work through Cigna Connects, our approach to corporate responsibility, and help improve the health, well-being, environmental sustainability and inclusive business for our global community.”

Through Cigna Connects, we identify, engage, convene and activate stakeholders who, together, can make powerful connections to positively impact the health of people, communities and the environment. Cigna's 2017 work is focused in three key areas: Health and Well-being, Environmental Sustainability and Inclusive Business. To view a full list of Cigna's corporate responsibility work and learn more about Cigna Connects, click here to visit the latest report.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List is based on 260 ESG data points gleaned from publicly available information in seven categories: environment, climate change, employee relations, human rights, governance, finance, and philanthropy and community support.

"CR Magazine is proud to present the only ESG ranking list that doesn't rely on self-reporting," said Dave Armon, publisher of CR Magazine. "Each year, the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking measures the success of the Brands Taking Stands movement by celebrating the most successful, most transparent companies that report on their responsible practices. We congratulate those honored on this year's list for their commitment to corporate responsibility."

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is a global health service company dedicated to helping people improve their health, well-being and sense of security. All products and services are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Connecticut General Life Insurance Company, Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company, Life Insurance Company of North America and Cigna Life Insurance Company of New York. Such products and services include an integrated suite of health services, such as medical, dental, behavioral health, pharmacy, vision, supplemental benefits, and other related products including group life, accident and disability insurance. Cigna maintains sales capability in over 30 countries and jurisdictions, and has more than 95 million customer relationships throughout the world. To learn more about Cigna®, including links to follow us on Facebook or Twitter, visit https://www.cigna.com. For more information about Cigna's proposed acquisition of Express Scripts, please visit http://www.makinghealthcaresimple.com.

About the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens List was first published in 1999 in Business Ethics Magazine, and has been managed by CR Magazine since 2007. To compile the list, every company in the Russell 1000, the highest ranked stocks in the Russell 3000 Index of publicly held U.S. companies, is ranked according to 260 data points.

About Corporate Responsibility Magazine

3BL Media is the publisher of CR Magazine ( www.thecro.com ), the leading voice of the corporate responsibility profession and the publisher of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking. Together with the Corporate Responsible Association, CR Magazine presents COMMIT!Forum, Oct. 23-25, 2018, at MGM National Harbor, just outside Washington, D.C. The theme is Brands Taking Stands – The Long View.

