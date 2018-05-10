BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2768
|2774
|2750
|2774
|Down
|20
|Jul
|2796
|Down
|1
|Jul
|2758
|2776
|2686
|2770
|Down
|3
|Sep
|2787
|2799
|2713
|2796
|Down
|1
|Dec
|2790
|2800
|2717
|2800
|Up
|1
|Mar
|2760
|2784
|2705
|2784
|Up
|1
|May
|2741
|2774
|2698
|2774
|Down
|4
|Jul
|2724
|2769
|2694
|2769
|Down
|5
|Sep
|2721
|2769
|2697
|2769
|Down
|6
|Dec
|2723
|2768
|2702
|2768
|Down
|7
|Mar
|2770
|Down
|8