New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|118.75
|Down
|.85
|May
|115.70
|115.70
|115.45
|115.50
|Down 1.05
|Jul
|121.10
|Down
|.90
|Jul
|119.70
|119.85
|118.65
|118.75
|Down
|.85
|Sep
|122.25
|122.25
|121.00
|121.10
|Down
|.90
|Dec
|125.35
|125.70
|124.50
|124.55
|Down
|.85
|Mar
|129.10
|129.10
|127.95
|128.05
|Down
|.85
|May
|131.35
|131.35
|130.30
|130.35
|Down
|.85
|Jul
|133.50
|133.50
|132.50
|132.55
|Down
|.80
|Sep
|134.95
|135.00
|134.50
|134.55
|Down
|.70
|Dec
|137.25
|137.70
|137.20
|137.25
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|140.45
|140.45
|140.00
|140.00
|Down
|.65
|May
|141.70
|Down
|.70
|Jul
|143.40
|143.40
|143.35
|143.35
|Down
|.70
|Sep
|145.00
|145.00
|144.90
|144.90
|Down
|.70
|Dec
|147.25
|Down
|.70
|Mar
|149.55
|Down
|.45