PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--PDX Women in Tech (PDXWIT), Portland’s largest volunteer organization empowering women in technology, today announced Elizabeth Stock as its first-ever executive director. As PDXWIT continues to grow and empower women in Portland’s technology community, the organization’s leadership is investing in resources to expand its reach.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006334/en/

PDXWIT Names Elizabeth Stock Executive Director (Photo: Business Wire)

“As PDXWIT grows in size and influence, we need the right resources to empower as many women and underrepresented minorities as possible within the tech community,” said Megan Bigelow, president and co-founder, PDXWIT. “With Elizabeth’s leadership, we are making investments in our community that’s brought together by a common goal: bridging gender inequality.”

As executive director of PDXWIT, Stock is responsible for championing the organization’s growth and fueling fundraising efforts. A recognized nonprofit leader, Stock brings more than a decade of experience helping organizations achieve their missions, and serving underrepresented and disenfranchised individuals through communication, advocacy and community building. After spending eight years evolving community engagement for Boys & Girls Aid, Stock was most recently the director of partnerships at Diversa Edu.

“PDXWIT grew to represent more than 30 percent of Portland’s technology workforce with volunteer support alone,” said Elizabeth Stock, executive director, PDXWIT. “I’m eager to fuel organic momentum with the support and resources the community deserves.”

About PDXWIT

PDX Women in Tech (PDXWIT) is a community-based non-profit organization that strengthens and empowers the women in Portland tech community. The organization brings educational programs, partnerships, mentorships, resources and opportunities to current and future women in tech to reduce gender imbalance in the tech industry. Learn more at pdxwit.org.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006334/en/

CONTACT: PDX Women in Tech

Allison Cefalo

allisonc@pdxwit.org

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OREGON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER

SOURCE: PDX Women in Tech

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 03:12 PM/DISC: 05/09/2018 03:12 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006334/en