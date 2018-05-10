Vermont Gov. to study whether to sign drug importation bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Republican Gov. Phil Scott plans to study a bill passed by the Legislature that would set up a first-in-the-nation system to allow the state to import prescription drugs from Canada before deciding whether to sign it, a spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Scott spokeswoman Rebecca Kelley said there were many questions about whether the bill, intended to reduce drug costs, complies with federal law, puts Medicaid rebates at risk or would have an administrative infrastructure that would eat up any consumer savings.

"As the governor has said throughout this discussion, he shares the goal of making prescription medication more affordable," Kelley said.

Dozens of states across the country proposed a variety of ways to save money on prescription drug costs this year, including some that suggested importing drugs from Canada.

The National Academy for State Health Policy says Vermont is the first state in the nation to approve the importation of prescription drugs from Canada, where they cost an average of 30 percent less than in the United States.

The Vermont bill creates a mechanism to import drugs that are costly in the United States so less expensive drugs can be made available to Vermonters.

The bill received unanimous support in the Senate and was approved 141-2 in the House.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, a trade group for drugmakers, has argued the proposals would threaten people's health because quality could not be assured.

The idea of importing less expensive drugs from Canada has been around for decades. Since 2003 federal law has allowed the U.S. health secretary to give states permission to import drugs, but such permission has never been granted.