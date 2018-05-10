  1. Home
Americans were freed 1 hour before flight out of Pyongyang

By MATTHEW LEE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/10 02:28

PYONGYANG, North Korea (AP) — After months of anticipation and drama, North Korea's release of three American detainees played out amid high-stakes diplomacy and was only sealed about an hour before the top U.S. diplomat was wheels-up from Pyongyang.

The three men — Kim Dong Chul, Kim Hak Song and Tony Kim — walked on their own from a van and onto the plane of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the end of his daylong visit to North Korea.

After meeting leader Kim Jong Un, Pompeo had given a fingers-crossed sign when asked if there was good news. A North Korean emissary came to the hotel shortly after to say the detainees were being freed.

The three men finally left custody at 7:45 p.m. local time, and by 8:42 p.m. they were flying home.