Debbie L. Zumoff to Assume Executive Advisor Role at Keane

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--For almost 34 years, Debbie L. Zumoff has been synonymous with Keane, the country’s leading provider of unclaimed property compliance and consulting services.

As the next phase in her distinguished career with the company, Keane has announced that Debbie L. Zumoff has elected to transition from her current role as Chief Compliance Officer and National Consulting Practice Leader to that of Executive Advisor to the firm, effective June 1, 2018.

Keane’s longest tenured and most highly regarded employee, Debbie was instrumental in growing the firm from one that focused solely on reuniting individuals with their lost or missing financial assets to its current iteration, providing a full suite of outsourced compliance and consulting services to more than 600 clients.

“Debbie is a colleague with unparalleled expertise and prominence within the unclaimed property industry,” noted Chief Executive Officer Kevin Ryan. “She is a respected cornerstone of Keane and we are thrilled that, while she begins to spend more of her time traveling and enjoying her family, she will continue working with us on a variety of client-related matters and industry initiatives.”

Debbie has contributed to the unclaimed property community in a variety of ways: providing input to the development of SEC Rule 17Ad-17 as well as the 1995 and 2016 Uniform Unclaimed Property Acts, serving as President of the Unclaimed Property Professionals Organization in 2014, a founding member of the Unclaimed Property Holders Liaison Council, and actively participating within trade associations such as the Shareholder Services Association, Securities Transfer Association, NICSA, and SIFMA.

“If you had told me when I completed law school that unclaimed property would be the foundation of my professional life for more than three decades, I would have laughed”, said Zumoff. “This is definitely bittersweet for me. I’m looking forward to sharing more of the industry spotlight with my extremely capable Keane colleagues while also dedicating a larger percentage of my time to personal pursuits and being a Philadelphia 76ers groupie!”

As Debbie transitions into her new role as Executive Advisor, Ann Fulmer has been promoted to assume the role of Keane’s National Unclaimed Property Consulting Practice Leader.

About Keane

Keane is the country’s leading provider of comprehensive unclaimed property solutions. From in-depth consulting and annual compliance outsourcing to customized communication and risk mitigation programs, Keane provides organizations with a full suite of professional services. Keane employs more than 185 people across the country in its New York, NY headquarters, main operating facility in King of Prussia, PA, and various satellite offices.

