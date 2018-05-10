Key Findings of the Global Contrast Injectors Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

The increase in the use of syringeless contrast media injectors is one of the key trends being observed in the market. Syringeless contrast injectors are gradually being adapted for CT and MRI purposes for higher efficiency. Generally, the contrast in single or dual syringe contrast injections is left over after use and is not to be used for further purposes. Thus, the contrast left in the syringe is wasted. Syringeless contrast injectors overcome this disadvantage of wasting contrast and use the contrast media in required quantities. Their function includes inducing contrast in regulated flow, till the container is empty, thereby reducing contrast wastage. This reduces the costs associated with the contrast media.

In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in chronic diseases as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global market:

Increase in chronic diseases

Chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and cancer have been on the rise. The primary causes of chronic diseases include a rise in blood pressure and blood glucose levels, and overweight and obesity issues caused by smoking, irregular diets, and lack of physical activities. For instance, according to a research, around 28.4 million adults in the US were recognized with heart disease in 2015. It is estimated that approximately 0.59 million people lose their lives to cancer each year. As there is a continuous increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for different imaging scans is also on the rise.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “All types of scanning use contrast media injectors for injecting contrast media into the veins to get a clear image of the inner body tissues. For instance, iodine is used in CT, while gadolinium is used in MRI scans. Thus, with an increase in chronic diseases, the global contrast media injectors market is anticipated to grow because of the increasing demand for contrast injectors.”

Global contrast injectors market segmentation

This market research report segments the global market into the following products (CT contrast injectors, MRI contrast injectors, and angiography contrast injectors) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

In 2017, the Americas accounted for the highest market share of approximately 46% of the global contrast injectors market, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The market share occupied by the Americas will decrease by almost 2% by 2022. However, this region will dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

