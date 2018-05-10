US deportations to Mexico rise to start year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Human rights and immigrant advocates are calling on the Mexican government to devote more resources to supporting the growing number of Mexicans deported from the United States.

Mexican government data show that the U.S. deported 53,764 Mexicans in the first three months of the year, an increase of 40 percent on the same period a year earlier. Deportations had fallen during President Donald Trump's first year in office, but have now surpassed the total during the first three months of 2016, the final year of Barack Obama's administration.

Eunice Rendon of Migrant Agenda said Wednesday at a news conference with Mexico's National Human Rights Commission that Mexico must provide additional funding for reintegration.

Rendon says the longer immigrants have lived in the U.S. the fewer ties they have in Mexico.