Mouser Electronics Opens Canada Location at Catalyst137 Tech Hub

WATERLOO, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, today announces the May 2018 opening of its Canadian Customer Service Center, located in Kitchener-Waterloo in the Ontario technology corridor. This new customer service center will support local electronic design engineers, buyers and hardware innovators, helping them to locate the newest products for their designs. Mouser now has 23 offices worldwide, including five locations in North America.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006065/en/

Mouser Electronics announces the opening of its Canadian Customer Service Center, located in Kitchener-Waterloo in the Ontario technology corridor. This new customer service center will support local electronic design engineers, buyers and hardware innovators, helping them to locate the newest products for their designs. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mouser’s first customer service center in Canada will be housed at Catalyst137, the world’s largest IoT manufacturing space. Located in the heart of Canada’s technology triangle, Catalyst137 provides the facilities and services to help innovators improve their products’ launch-to-market time. Mouser’s Canadian team members will be onsite to personally assist with orders, answer technical questions and field local and regional customer calls from across Canada.

“We are very excited about the Catalyst137 development and see our local presence here as an important contribution to this vibrant ecosystem for innovation, design and manufacturing,” states Coby Kleinjan, Mouser’s Vice President of Americas Customer Service and Sales. “We look forward to the opportunity to serve our Canadian customers with best-in-class local service and fast delivery of the newest products and leading technologies from over 700 manufacturers. Our new center will provide easy, one-stop shopping to give them a time-to-market advantage.”

“The Catalyst137 team is thrilled to have Mouser as part of the complex,” says Kurtis McBride, co-founder of Catalyst137 and CEO of Miovision Technologies, Inc. “Mouser is lauded as the industry’s leading new product introduction electronic component distributor with best-in-class service. They offer a wide selection of the newest products in stock from top manufacturers, including leading IoT solutions. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership that will greatly benefit our partners, visitors, tenants and the larger maker community.”

As the global authorized distributor with the newest semiconductors and electronic components, Mouser gives design engineers, buyers and innovators easy access to the newest electronic components and comprehensive design resources. The Services and Tools site, available on Mouser.com, makes it simple for customers to search for products, personalize their orders and access their previous purchases, helping to speed time-to-market. With real-time availability 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, the site’s many resources offer unique capabilities that help customers in their design and creation processes.

Unlike many distributors, Mouser takes a centralized approach with a single distribution center that streamlines operations, helping customers get their vast selection of the newest products and overall inventory first and faster. After experiencing several years of record business growth, Mouser is poised for continued expansion at its global headquarters and distribution center in Mansfield, Texas. The second phase of a two-part expansion is under way, following the phase-one addition of 250,000 square feet (23,226 square meters) to the global distribution facilities during 2015–2016 to extend warehouse operation capabilities.

Mouser has been offering products and services to engineers across Canada through its comprehensive website at Mouser.com, as well as via phone, email and fax. The new office will better support existing customers while also enhancing Mouser’s overall marketing efforts to serve customers in the area.

For more information, visit www.mouser.com/localoffice_ca.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 700 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in 170 countries from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006065/en/

CONTACT: Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, 817-804-3833

Senior Vice President of Marketing

Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

or

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, 817-804-7764

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING

SOURCE: Mouser Electronics, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 01:35 PM/DISC: 05/09/2018 01:35 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006065/en