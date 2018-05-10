PBS and OZY Media Announce the Premiere of a New Primetime Documentary Series, BREAKING BIG, Airing This Summer on PBS Stations

ARLINGTON, Va. & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--PBS and OZY Media announced today that the third primetime television show from OZY Media, BREAKING BIG, will premiere Friday, June 15, 2018, 8:30-9:00 p.m. ET on PBS stations nationwide. BREAKING BIG, a 12-episode documentary series, explores the unexpected journey to success of some of the world’s most influential artists, innovators, political leaders, athletes, authors and entrepreneurs. Watch a clip here.

Trevor Noah

Hosted by Carlos Watson, an Emmy® Award-winning journalist and co-founder and CEO of OZY.com, BREAKING BIG explores the twists and turns on the road to thriving careers for some notable figures in various fields. The series of 30-minute documentary films traces the unusual paths followed by 12 talented men and women – from country music superstar Jason Aldean and former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson to Oscar-winning director Lee Daniels and chef and restaurateur Eddie Huang – who overcame nearly insurmountable obstacles and long odds to reach and reimagine their own potential and, ultimately, to break big.

The series will include analysis from eminent social scientists, marketing experts, film critics, book editors and others to help viewers understand the risk-taking and bold moves these journeys require.

BREAKING BIG kicks off on June 15 with “Daily Show” star and comedian Trevor Noah as the first guest and subject. The 12 celebrities and influencers profiled in the series, in broadcast order, include:

Trevor Noah − Host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central Eddie Huang − Chef and restaurateur, author of Fresh Off the Boat Danai Gurira − Actress and Award Winning Playwright ( Black Panther, Walking Dead ) Jason Aldean − Country music superstar Ruth Zukerman − Co-founder of SoulCycle and Flywheel Christian Siriano − Fashion designer Roxane Gay − Author and cultural critic Michael Strahan − Host of “Good Morning, America” and former NFL star Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand − U.S. Senator, New York Lee Daniels − Academy Award-winning director, Precious and Fox series “Empire” Gretchen Carlson − Former Fox News anchor and Miss America Carmen Yulín Cruz − Mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico

“PBS is known as the home for compelling stories that engage and inspire,” said Marie Nelson, Vice President of News and Independent Film for PBS. “We know audiences will love BREAKING BIG, a series that offers a compelling look at the many roads to success, pulling back the curtain on the public figures and entertainers we admire to reveal our shared humanity.”

“The paths leading up to a game-changing career are varied and rarely without setbacks and lucky breaks,” said Carlos Watson, the host of the series and co-founder and CEO of OZY.com. “The series will explore the various roads to and definitions of success, examine the qualities of people who have achieved mastery in their field and, we hope, serve as inspiration to the next generation hoping to ‘break big.’”

BREAKING BIG is executive-produced by Carlos Watson, Samir Rao, Royd Chung, Danny Lee, Ari Hyman, Sean Braswell, and Cameo George.

Funding for BREAKING BIG is provided by the Ford Foundation, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and PBS.

