APAC to Lead the Automotive Spray Booths Market Through 2022| Technavio

Paint robots are now being integrated with special conveyor tracking systems that allow users to keep a tab on the movement of the parts at any moment. Another emerging trend is hollow wrist design whereby paint robots are equipped with electrostatic paint guns with rotary atomizers or bell applicators. The adoption of these new technologies will positively impact market growth.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing number of manufacturing plants and expansion of existing units in emerging countries as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive spray booths market:

Increase in manufacturing plants and expansion of existing units in emerging countries

The manufacturing plants and assembly units of the automotive industry use spray booths. The requirement for automotive spray booths will increase with the rise in the number of manufacturing plants and assembly units. Several major manufacturers have made announcements about the construction of new manufacturing plants and expansion of existing manufacturing units. For instance, in 2017, Volvo and Mitsubishi set up manufacturing plants in India.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, for research , “The construction and expansion of these plants is picking up pace in emerging countries of APAC such as India and China. This increase in the construction of new manufacturing plants and expansion of the existing plants will drive the automotive spray booths market during the forecast period.”

APAC to lead the global automotive spray booths market

This market research report segments the by products (automated spray booths and manual spray booths), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, the automotive spray booths market was dominated by automated spray booths with close to 79% of the overall market share. Small assembly plants and third-party paint shops still contribute to the manual spray booths market.

The global spray booths market generates most of its revenue from automotive manufacturers that use spray booths in manufacturing units. Though Europe is quick to adopt automotive technological advances, APAC is expected to dominate the market owing to the higher number of manufacturing units in region, which is still increasing. In 2017, APAC led the market with close to 41% share followed by EMEA and the Americas.

