Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Polaris RZR® Factory Racing’s remarkable 2018 season rolled on with another strong showing at this past weekend’s VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels. The team captured victories in the UTV Production and performed well in the UTV Turbo class after battling through 300 miles of the Nevada desert.

In the UTV Production class, Polaris RZR Factory Racing dominated the rest of the field, with the top seven finishers in the event. The team rounded out the weekend with another impressive performance in the UTV Turbo class as Branden Sims finished third, followed closely by his Polaris RZR Factory Racing teammates who took a total of five of the top eight spots in the class.

“We want to congratulate our entire Polaris RZR Factory Racing team who competed this weekend,” said Matt Boone, RZR and GENERAL Marketing Director at Polaris. “Each and every race we continue to be amazed by what our team has been able to accomplish this year. It speaks to not only the talent of our factory drivers, but the hard work and dedication each of them puts in throughout the season to keep our team on top.”

Saturday’s victories are a continuation of the team’s incredible performance this season, which includes top podium finishes at every major race to date. The team has amassed 25 wins and 32 podiums over the course of the 2018 season.

The Polaris RZR Factory Racing team are gearing up to take on the field at 50 th Anniversary SCORE Baja 500 on June 2.

About Polaris

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) is a global powersports leader that has been fueling the passion of riders, workers and outdoor enthusiasts for more than 60 years. With annual 2017 sales of $5.4 billion, Polaris’ innovative, high-quality product line-up includes the RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; the Sportsman ® and Polaris ACE ® all-terrain off-road vehicles; Indian Motorcycle ® midsize and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot ® moto-roadsters; and Polaris RMK ®, INDY ®, Switchback ® and RUSH ® snowmobiles. Polaris enhances the riding experience with parts, garments and accessories, along with a growing aftermarket portfolio, including Transamerica Auto Parts. Polaris’ presence in adjacent markets globally include military and commercial off-road vehicles, quadricycles, and electric vehicles. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. Visit www.polaris.com for more information.

