3 men found not guilty of raping girl, 9, as mom smoked meth

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three Utah men have been found not guilty of raping a 9-year-old girl while her mother was smoking methamphetamine in a nearby garage.

The jury reached the verdict Wednesday in the case where the girl's harrowing testimony about what she said happened after a rural Easter egg hunt in 2016 was the centerpiece of the case.

Defense attorneys argued there was no physical evidence of the alleged assault and the child was copying a story fabricated by her paranoid mother.

Prosecutor Mark Thomas, though, pointed to the sexual assault case against Bill Cosby as he said testimony from the now 11-year-old girl should be sufficient to convict them.

The three defendants acquitted of child rape and sodomy are 38-year-old Larson RonDeau, 28-year-old Randall Flatlip and 31-year-old Jerry Flatlip.