PPG Recognized as CIO 100 Award Winner for Fourth Time

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced that it received a 2018 CIO 100 award for its PAINTMANAGER® XI software platform. The 31 st annual award program recognizes organizations around the world that exemplify the highest level of operational and strategic excellence in information technology (IT).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006009/en/

PPG was recently recognized as a CIO 100 award winner for fourth time. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Innovation is one of the core values at PPG,” said Chris Caruso, PPG vice president, information technology. “We are honored to be recognized with a CIO 100 award for the fourth time and will continue to deliver value to our customers through transformative IT innovations and solutions.”

Designed to meet the evolving needs of automotive refinish customers globally, the award-winning PaintManager XI software platform dramatically increases color-matching confidence and accuracy. The software uses a combination of desktop, server and cloud-based technologies along with next-generation color identification and processing tools to help customers find the right color more quickly, increasing their productivity and profitability.

When fully deployed, PaintManager XI software will be installed at more than 70,000 customer locations globally.

"Every year, we are honored to showcase the technology innovation and business value delivered by our CIO 100 award winners. Each of these companies has achieved notable success in accelerating businesses to the front lines of the digital revolution," said Maryfran Johnson, Executive Director of CIO Programs for CIO Events and the CIO Executive Council. "This year's winners are inspiring examples of how IT leadership, business partnerships and customer engagement can reshape the future."

PPG will be recognized at the CIO 100 Symposium & Awards Ceremony on August 15 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

About the CIO

Recipients of this year's CIO 100 Award were selected through a three-step process. First, companies filled out an online application form detailing their innovative IT and business initiatives. Next, a team of external judges (many of them former CIOs) reviewed the applications in depth, looking for leading-edge IT practices and measurable results. Finally, CIO editors reviewed the judges' recommendations and selected the final 100.

About CIO:

CIO from IDG is the premier content and community resource for information technology executives and leaders thriving and prospering in this fast-paced era of IT transformation in the enterprise. The award-winning CIO portfolio – CIO.com, CIO executive programs, CIO Strategic Marketing Services, CIO Forum on LinkedIn, CIO Executive Council and CIO primary research – provides business technology leaders with analysis and insight on information technology trends and a keen understanding of IT’s role in achieving business goals. Additionally, CIO provides opportunities for IT solution providers to reach this executive IT audience. The CIO Executive Council is a professional organization of CIOs created to serve as an unbiased and trusted peer advisory group. CIO is published by IDG Enterprise, a subsidiary of IDG. Company information is available at http://www.idgenterprise.com.

Follow CIO on Twitter: @CIOonline #CIO100 #CIOHOF Follow IDG Enterprise on Twitter: @IDGEnterprise Follow CIO on LinkedIn Follow CIO on Facebook

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD™

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and materials that our customers have trusted for more than 130 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $14.8 billion in 2017. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

We protect and beautify the world is a trademark and the PPG Logo and PaintManager are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006009/en/

CONTACT: PPG Media Contacts:

Mark Silvey, +1-412-434-3046

Corporate Communications

silvey@ppg.com

or

Greta Edgar, +1-412-434-2445

Corporate Communications

edgar@ppg.com

www.ppg.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA PENNSYLVANIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BUILDING SYSTEMS TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION INTERNET SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING AEROSPACE AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS ENGINEERING PACKAGING TEXTILES OTHER MANUFACTURING ARCHITECTURE INTERIOR DESIGN CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY

SOURCE: PPG

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 12:06 PM/DISC: 05/09/2018 12:06 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509006009/en