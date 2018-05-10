Silverstone Auctions Brings "A Sale of Ferraris" and "The May Sale" Exclusively Online with Proxibid

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Classic Car enthusiasts across the globe will celebrate when Proxibid, the most trusted way to connect buyers and sellers of highly valued items, provides live online bidding for “A Sale of Ferraris,” an auction of highly collectable Ferraris in association with the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Great Britain, and “The May Sale,” a collection of some of the most sought-after classic cars currently available. Both events will be presented by Silverstone Auctions May 18 and 19 at The Silverstone Circuit Wing in Towcester, Northamptonshire, U.K. Bidders from anywhere in the world can take a front row seat at both events by bidding online with Proxibid.

One of the first off the production line, this left-hand-drive vehicle has only 3,985 miles. This car is in remarkable condition and is one of 33 Ferraris up for bid with Silverstone Auctions on May 18. (Photo: Silverstone Auctions)

In all, 33 Ferraris and more than 150 lots of automobilia will cross the block during the Ferrari marque dedicated sale on Friday, May 18. Everything from a 1968 Fiat Autobianchi 500 “Shell” Furgoncino to a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona will be available for online bidding in this auction. The May Sale features 65 beautiful vehicles including a 1987 Ford Sierra RS500 Costworth Chassis No1 only one ever built and a 1966 Iso Grifo GL 350 – Ex Mike Hailwood MBE, GM, as well as an additional 65 lots of automobilia, sure to make even the most astute collectors swoon.

“Both the Ferrari marque dedicated sale and The May Sale include some of the finest vehicles we have seen come to auction this year,” said Guy Lees-Milne, General Manager for Silverstone Auctions. “With so many rare and unique vehicles up for bid in these auctions, we are proud to offer online bidding via our partnership with Proxibid, ensuring collectors the world over can participate even if they cannot make it to the live events.”

Featured vehicles of interest to the U.S. market crossing the block during the “A Sale of Ferraris” and “The May Sale” include:

1971 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda —This left-hand-drive, California-delivered 280SL received an extensive refurbishment in 2015 including a full respray and new interior upholstery. Est: £65,000-£75,000. 1972 De Tomaso Pantera —This vehicle was imported to New Zealand from California and has been recently restored. The car was featured on the front cover, and in a multi-page article, in issue 278 of New Zealand Classic Car Magazine in 2016. Est: £60,000-£70,000. 1960 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL —Imported from Cyprus and registered in the U.K., this immaculate left-hand-drive car has undergone a thorough restoration at Classic & Iconic Cars Ltd. Est: £78,000-£90,000. 1989 Ferrari 348TS —One of the first off the production line, this left-hand-drive vehicle has only 3,985 miles. This car is in remarkable condition and is still sitting on its original Bridgestone tires. 1981 Ferrari 308GTSi —Offered at No Reserve, this iconic left-hand-drive vehicle is finished in black with black leather interior. 1987 Ferrari 328 GTS —This left-hand-drive is the last mainstream hand-built Ferrari developed under Enzo’s leadership and is now highly collectable.

All sales on Proxibid are backed by the industry’s most sophisticated risk management and fraud protection system, designed to ensure buyers are safe when transacting online. That, combined with Proxibid’s 99.99%+ uptime and commitment to customer service makes it the best place for purchasing classic cars online.

For more information, to view the online catalogs, or to bid, please visit www.proxibid.com/silverstone.

About Proxibid Proxibid provides auction companies and asset owners with access to the most trusted way to buy and sell highly valued items online. More than $4 billion in inventory passes through Proxibid’s Marketplace annually via live and timed auctions, and Buy Now and Make Offer capabilities, across 16 categories including heavy equipment; industrial machinery; real estate; fine art; antiques and collectibles, and more.

Founded in 2001, Proxibid is headquartered in Omaha, NE with offices in London. For more information about Proxibid, please visit www.proxibid.com.

