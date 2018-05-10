Newark mayor re-elected, this time with establishment boost

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Four years after bucking the Democratic establishment to become mayor of New Jersey's largest city, incumbent Ras Baraka earned re-election in a lopsided victory with the help of some of his former detractors, including Sen. Cory Booker.

Baraka collected more than three-quarters of the vote against Councilwoman Gayle Chaneyfield Jenkins, who was hoping to become the city's first female mayor.

In Trenton, businessman Paul Perez received the most votes of the seven candidates. Perez garnered nearly 29 percent of the ballots cast, followed by Democratic state Assemblyman Reed Gusciora, who got about 21 percent.

But since a candidate needed more than 50 percent of the vote to earn the office outright, Perez and Gusciora will meet again June 12.

In Paterson, Andre Sayegh beat five other challengers to become mayor.