Acute Coronary Syndrome - A Pipeline Analysis Report | Technavio

This report presents an in-depth analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and vendor landscape that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Acute coronary syndrome - market overview

(ACS) affects the functioning of the heart because of the insufficient supply of blood in the coronary arteries. Atherosclerosis is the major cause of ACS. It is caused because of the build-up plaque in the coronary arteries. ACS includes ST-elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI), non-STEMI, and unstable angina. A STEMI heart attack is the complete blockage of the coronary artery. Non-STEMI heart attack is the partial blockage of the artery that leads to a severe reduction of the blood flow.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “STEMI is associated with a high risk of mortality and disability. According to a research, women are at a higher risk of ACS when compared with men. Thus, the mortality rate because of ACS is higher among women. A 12-lead electrocardiogram is usually used to diagnose ACS.”

Acute coronary syndrome segmentation

This market research report segments the market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral, IV, subcutaneous, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, biological, small molecule + biological, and unknown), targets for drugs under development (apolipoprotein A I, proprotein convertase subtilisin/ kexin type 9 (PCSK 9), ATP binding cassette transporter A1 (ABCA 1), cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP), mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR), MMP 9, P38 mitogen-activated protein (MAP) kinase, platelet 1b receptor, platelet receptors GPIIb - IIIa and ADP, P2Y12 adenosine diphosphate, unknown, and vascular injury site), and recruitment status (recruiting, completed, not yet recruiting and unknown).

Monotherapy includes the use of a single drug to treat a disorder or a disease. In the current pipeline, around 13 molecules are for monotherapy. Whereas, one molecule in the pipeline is being developed for combination therapy.

Around 43% of the molecules that are in the current pipeline are being developed for administration through IV. It was followed by molecules in the oral, subcutaneous, and unknown segments respectively.

