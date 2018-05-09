Fighting for their land: Pipeline lawsuit heads to court

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A group of Virginia and West Virginia landowners along the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline will have a day in court this week in their eminent domain lawsuit against the project.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday before the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond in their case. The landowners sued developers of the project and the federal regulators who approved it, arguing that the taking of their property through eminent domain is an unconstitutional land grab.

The landowners have asked the appeals court to reverse the decision of a lower court judge, who didn't rule on the constitutional issues in the case but dismissed them, saying she lacked subject matter jurisdiction.

The pipeline company wants the appeals court to uphold the lower court's ruling.