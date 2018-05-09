WONDER WOMAN: Golden Lasso Coaster World’s First Single Rail Coaster Debuts at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Six Flags Fiesta Texas, The Thrill Capital of South Texas, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, today unveiled the newest innovation in thrill ride technology and the world’s first-ever single rail Wonder Woman themed roller coaster — WONDER WOMAN:Golden Lasso Coaster. This cutting-edge marvel features a first-of-its-kind single I-beam rail with riders seated single file and their legs positioned on either side of the thin monorail track. This pioneering new design gives riders an open-air, unobstructed view as they twist and turn above the stunning 100-foot quarry walls.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005016/en/

WONDER WOMAN: Golden Lasso Coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas features a breathtaking straight-down 90-degree drop, a first for the park. The innovative coaster also has two spectacular airtime hills, a zero-g roll, and numerous overbanked turns, all while guests travel on a slender, I-beam track no wider than 15.5 inches. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Six Flags continues to raise the bar with groundbreaking new rides and attractions every year. We are very excited to debut the world’s first single rail Wonder Woman coaster. This is an incredible ride that delivers big thrills from start to finish,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “With the launch of the Wonder Woman coaster, Six Flags Fiesta Texas has created an impressive trilogy of DC Super-Hero attractions, as WONDER WOMAN: Golden Lasso Coaster joins BATMAN: The Ride 4D Free Fly Coaster and Superman Krypton Coaster.”

WONDER WOMAN: Golden Lasso Coaster features three single seat trains in themed colors of red, gold and blue that race along a slender golden track held high by massive red supports. As guests enter the ride queue, they are greeted by a spectacular likeness of Wonder Woman and immersed in the story of her life and how she obtained her super powers. Guests will be surrounded by tropical landscaping and ancient architecture found in Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s original island home. After boarding their streamlined ride vehicle, the incredible sensory journey begins, as riders are called upon to emulate Wonder Woman’s determination to make the world a better place and fight the forces of evil. Just as Wonder Woman displays Super-Hero strength, agility and combat skills, riders will experience the same heroic qualities as they race through this record-breaking new attraction.

As the first of its kind in the world, WONDER WOMAN:Golden Lasso Coaster features:

The world’s first, one-of-a-kind single-rail coaster on a visually impressive I-beam no wider than 15.5 inches; A breathtaking straight-down 90-degree drop; a first for a Fiesta Texas coaster; Two airtime hills, one 180-degree stall, a zero-g roll, and overbanked turns; Three vehicles with eight single-file passenger seats; A moving loading station to expedite entering and exiting the ride; A visual storyline of Princess Diana in Themyscira displayed throughout the queue line featuring tropical landscaping and ancient architecture found in Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s home.

WONDER WOMAN: Golden Lasso Coaster opens to the public on May 12. Today’s launch marks the beginning of an action-packed year for Six Flags Fiesta Texas guests. The 2018 season includes the return of the park’s spectacular Mardi Gras Festival and Parade; along with an immersive, new dark ride attraction — Pirates of the Deep Sea, free water park admission featuring the new Thunder Rapids water coaster, and a number of other surprises.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas 2018 Season Passes and Memberships are currently on sale. Members can now enjoy priority park entry and tremendous discounts of up to 50% on nearly all food and merchandise purchases all season long. Members also receive skip-the-line passes, sneak previews, and extended ride times on some of their favorite rides and attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com/fiestatexas.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.4 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/sf_fiestatexas

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflagsfiestatexas

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi (opening 2018). With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables, etc.) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and Time Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

WONDER WOMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s18)

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005016/en/

CONTACT: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Sydne Purvis, 210-697-5407

sPurvis@sftp.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT TRAVEL DESTINATIONS THEME PARKS CONSUMER FAMILY

SOURCE: Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 11:36 AM/DISC: 05/09/2018 11:36 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005016/en