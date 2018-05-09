BOS Brands Announces U.S. Launch of BOS Iced Tea

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--BOS Iced Tea, South Africa’s #1 premium iced tea brand, is striking a chord with the U.S. market in showing that healthy can be fun.

BOS’ range of refreshing and lively ready-to-drink organic iced teas are crafted exclusively with rooibos. Rich in antioxidants, electrolytes and essentials minerals, this nutrient dense South African superfood is emerging as the next big trend in the iced tea category. Rooibos is deliciously healthy, naturally caffeine free and the perfect carrier for natural fruit flavors.

BOS Iced Tea makes no compromises and checks all the health boxes by being USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and vegan friendly – while delivering on great taste and refreshment. BOS is available in classic iced tea flavors: Lemon, Peach and Berry, plus offers on-trend innovations like Green Rooibos & Yuzu (a Japanese citrus fruit) and Lime & Ginger.

With its bold, colorful packaging and creative approach, BOS is set to shake up the iced tea market.

“The name BOS has a double meaning in South Africa. It’s derived from the word rooibos (red bush) – the key ingredient in our product. It’s also slang that means ‘crazy – in a fun way,’” said Marie van Niekerk, chief marketing officer of BOS Brands. “We use our name as a license to be adventurous in our actions, to take risks, encourage self-expression and above all to have fun! BOS is not only an iced tea; it’s also an experience and a unique way of looking at life.”

With its proven track record of success in both South Africa and Western Europe, BOS has captured the hearts of consumers of all ages. From kids to college students, athletes to young families, BOS has become the perfect companion for those who desire to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“We see a continuing universal shift in consciousness towards healthier lifestyle choices, especially when it comes to the food and beverage space. Now more than ever, shoppers want clean labels, simple good-for-you ingredients and sustainability, but they also want to have fun and celebrate life,” said Dave Evans, chief executive officer of BOS Brands. “At BOS, we believe healthy should be fun, so we take our ingredients seriously, not ourselves.”

BOS’ premium quality organic rooibos is farmed on Klipopmekaar – a private nature reserve in the Cederberg mountains of South Africa. Rooibos only grows in this unique area of the world, and each rooibos plant is harvested by hand, grown naturally without irrigation, fertilizers or pesticides, and is dried outdoors by the African sun and wind. Staying true to the brand’s roots and desire to give back, BOS plants and maintains one tree for every 2,000 cans sold.

“To date over 20,000 trees have been planted in underprivileged areas of South Africa,” said Evans. “We’re well on our way to reaching our goal of planting 50,000 trees by 2020!”

Launching just ahead of summer, BOS is seeing early success gaining space in premium natural food retailers, including all Sprouts locations nationwide, as well as Erewhon Markets in Los Angeles and Jimbo’s…Naturally in San Diego. BOS has also secured a key distribution network aligning with San Diego’s premier beverage distributor, John Lenore; Los Angeles Distributing Company, and UNFI & KeHe for the natural channels.

Rich in rooibos and full of life, BOS Iced Tea is sold in individual 12-ounce slim cans at a suggested retail price of $1.99 each. Flavor details include:

Lemon – When life hands you lemons, make lemon iced tea! Say hello to this innovative take on a classic favorite with organic rooibos combined with lemon’s zing and zestiness. Peach – Sip into summer with the magic of rooibos mixed up with the sun-sational taste of fresh peaches. Berry – A red army of boisterous berries harness the benefits of rooibos to create a flavor revolution. Green Rooibos & Yuzu – Green Rooibos gets paired up with Yuzu, a Japanese citrus super-fruit with three times more vitamin C than lemon…taking the power of sour to the next level. Lime & Ginger – Opposites attract – and, bring out the best in each other. Combine the freshness of lime with the fiery taste of ginger, add some rooibos for fun, and blend it till it’s splendid.

BOS Iced Teas are available at select retailers throughout Southern California with nationwide distribution to follow. For more information on BOS Iced Tea, its organic rooibos iced tea line, recipes and more, please visit www.bosbrands.com/en. For sales or distribution inquiries, please email sales.us@bosbrands.com.

About BOS Brands

The BOS philosophy is simple – being healthy should be fun. Our mission? To bring health, joy and great taste to thirsty people everywhere. Founded in 2009 in Cape Town, BOS harnesses the benefits of rooibos - a unique South African superfood – to create a delicious ready-to-drink range of organic iced teas. Blended with all-natural fruit flavors and delivered in bright, bold colorful packaging, BOS Iced Teas give fun a new flavor. The brand's marketing activities are inspired by the South African expression “Go BOS,” which means to go crazy in a fun way; and this approach is at the heart of the BOS experience. BOS’ rooibos tea is farmed ethically on Klipopmekaar - a private nature reserve high up in the Cederberg Mountains in South Africa – a pristine wilderness and the only place on the planet where rooibos grows.

Giving back to its roots, BOS plants and maintains one tree for every 2,000 cans sold. To date it's planted over 20,000 trees in underprivileged areas of South Africa and is well on the way to achieving the brand's goal of planting 50,000 trees by 2020. For more information, please visit www.bosbrands.com/en, or follow the BOS adventure on Facebook or Instagram.

