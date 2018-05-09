IKEA Oak Creek to Welcome Shoppers with Grand Opening Festivities and Exciting Promotions

OAK CREEK, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--IKEA Oak Creek announced today the full schedule of Grand Opening events to celebrate the store opening on May 16th.

Shoppers will be greeted with family-friendly events, special offers and thousands of dollars in gift cards—including three (3) gift cards valued at $500, $1,500 and $2,000 . Throughout the entire day, visitors who join IKEA Family or scan their IKEA Family card in-store at an IKEA FAMILY kiosk, info tower, tablet or during checkout, will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a $250 IKEA Gift Card through the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program. Winners will be randomly drawn every hour during store open hours.

“We are excited to be opening our 48th store in the U.S. and our very first store in Wisconsin,” said Samantha Gravina, store manager. “We have received such a warm welcome from the Milwaukee-area, and we want to return the favor by welcoming our shoppers with food, fun and iconic IKEA products.”

Customers can begin lining up at the store at 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 16th. Entertainment for customers waiting in line will start at 6:00 a.m. and the Grand Opening ceremony at 8:15 a.m. The doors will officially open at 9:00 a.m. Customers can learn more about the Grand Opening plans and promotions at IKEA-USA.com/OakCreek or by joining the free IKEA Family loyalty program.

Activities and giveaways include:

IKEA Welcome

The first 200 children (12 & younger) in line receive a free FAMNIG heart-shaped soft toy, valued at $4.99. The first 1,000 adults (18 & older) in line receive a special “welcome” gift.

IKEA Welcome Sweepstakes

On Grand Opening, visitors in line before 8:00am CDT will be entered for a chance to win one of three (3) gift cards, valued at $500, $1,500 and $2,000. 1

IKEA Bag Giveaway

Customers will receive a free IKEA FRAKTA blue bag, valued at $1.29 with any in-store product purchase.

*Limit: one (1) per customer. Offer is available in store only and does not include the purchase of services or purchases in the restaurant, bistro or Swedish food market.

IKEA FAMILY $250 Gift Card Giveaway

On Grand Opening, visitors who join IKEA FAMILY or scan their IKEA FAMILY card in-store at an IKEA FAMILY kiosk, info tower, tablet or during checkout, will be automatically entered for a chance to win one of twenty-two (22) $250 IKEA Gift Cards through the IKEA FAMILY loyalty program. 2 Winner’s names will be randomly drawn every hour that the store is open.

IKEA Oak Creek Offer

When you use your IKEA FAMILY card in-store from Wednesday, May 16-Monday, May 28 and spend a minimum of $125, you will receive $20 off next purchase of $100 or more via email .

