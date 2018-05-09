Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima and Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago Open in Peru and Chile

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) today announced the opening of the 166-room Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago, and the opening of the 254-room Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima on May 7, 2018, marking the Hyatt Centric brand’s entry into these two South American countries. Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago is the second Hyatt hotel in Chile, joining Hyatt Place Santiago/Vitacura, and Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima is the first Hyatt hotel to open in Peru. Both new hotels are owned and managed by Talbot Hotels S.A., as part of franchise agreements entered into with a Hyatt affiliate.

“We are thrilled to announce the openings of Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago and Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima, which put guests at the center of the action and encourages exploration and discovery in two of the main gateway cities in South America,” said George Vizer, senior vice president, Americas franchise operations, Hyatt. “With these new additions, Hyatt continues its strong brand growth in Latin America and the Caribbean, which now feature more than 40 Hyatt hotels.”

Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago offers 166 guest rooms featuring a high-style, eclectic design and modern furnishings with local Chilean craftsmanship. Floor-to-ceiling windows invite guests to take in skyline views of the hotel’s unbeatable location right in the center of Santiago’s financial district, locally known as “Sanhattan.” Its signature restaurant, Talbó Brasserie, presents upscale, authentic Chilean cuisine with a French influence, impressing both guests and local community alike. For moments of relaxation, guests are invited to take in panoramic skyline views of the Andes Mountains from the striking rooftop bar and outdoor pool. For meetings and events, Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago offers up to 7,100 square feet of flexible, technology-equipped space and the support of a dedicated meetings and events staff.

The first Hyatt hotel in Peru, Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima is strategically located on Basadre Avenue near leading global corporations, foreign embassies, notable restaurants, Huaca Huallamarca archeological site, and Bosque El Olivar public park. The hotel features 254 spacious guestrooms and suites featuring artwork and design celebrating renowned Peruvian artists like Pool Guillén, Manuel Figari and Perci Zorrilla. The hotel’s signature restaurant, Isidro Bistro Limeño, is a Peruvian-French bistro concept created uniquely for the hotel by Corporate Executive Chef Carlos Testino in collaboration with Grupo Aramburu. At sunset, guests can find themselves enjoying tapas and craft cocktails at Celeste Solar Bar, the perfect rooftop bar to admire spectacular city views and lounge at the rooftop pool. The hotel also offers more than 5,900 square feet of flexible meeting and events space with the latest technology, on-site professionals and creative catering services.

“We’re proud to work with Hyatt to introduce the Hyatt Centric brand in Chile and Peru,” said Eduardo Ariztía, chief executive officer, Talbot Hotels S.A. “We are confident our two newest hotels will stand out among the competition and deliver great hospitality experiences in Santiago and Lima.”

Hyatt Centric Las Condes Santiago and Hyatt Centric San Isidro Lima join the existing Hyatt Centric Guatemala City in Guatemala, which opened in 2017, and Hyatt Centric Montevideo in Uruguay, which opened in 2016 as the first international destination for the Hyatt Centric brand. New Hyatt Centric developments in the region have been announced in San Salvador and Barbados.

Hyatt Centric is a brand of full-service lifestyle hotels located in prime destinations. Created for millennial-minded travelers who want to be in the middle of the action, Hyatt Centric hotels are thoughtfully designed to enable exploration and discovery. The lobby lounge is a launch pad providing guests with information about the most sought after food, nightlife and activities the destination has to offer. The bar and restaurant are local hot spots where great conversations, locally inspired food and signature cocktails can be enjoyed. Streamlined modern rooms focus on delivering everything guests want and nothing they don't, including Beekind's environmentally conscious bath products, Bluetooth-enabled electronics and salon-grade blowdryers. A team of colleagues is always available to recommend local hidden gems to launch guests' discovery of the destination.

Talbot SA is a Chilean company constituted in 1993 that manages the franchise of 8 hotels in Chile and Argentina that belong to Intercontinental Hotels Group, under the brands Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express. The company has presence in Chile´s main cities and the city of Buenos Aires.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the Company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in more than 50 countries across six continents.

