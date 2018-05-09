The General® Partners with Lionsgate to Promote the Highly Anticipated Comedy “Uncle Drew”

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Auto insurance company The General® today announced it has partnered with global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) on a new television commercial campaign timed to the launch of the highly anticipated feature film Uncle Drew, which will be released on Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label on June 29th. Fans of The General’s popular commercials that feature Shaquille O’Neal, one of the stars in the film, driving away with The General in the famed red Corvette, are in for a treat! Watch the new commercials, Everyone Scores and Everything to Prove.

The co-branded partnership will consist of two television commercials featuring film footage from the Uncle Drew movie, as well as custom content of Shaquille O’Neal in character as ‘Big Fella’ interacting with The General cartoon character. The commercials are set to begin airing mid-May.

“We are thrilled to bring a sneak peak of our upcoming film Uncle Drew to life with The General,” said Lionsgate Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships and Promotions Paula Kupfer. “Through such a creative campaign, this partnership highlights what a fun ride the film and its characters, led by Kyrie Irving and Shaquille O’Neal, truly are.”

“Shaquille has been the star of our TV and Radio ads for two years, and having recently extended our partnership with him for another three years, we are excited about bringing the collaboration to the next level,” said Amy DiMaio, senior manager of advertising at The General®. “Connecting our brand with a major motion picture from Lionsgate and with Shaq is the perfect way for us to explore marketing in this space and we really look forward to this collaboration.”

“Throughout the 50+ years we have been in business we have become a trusted brand and household name, thanks to our dedication to making life easier for everyone we interact with, especially our customers,” said John Hollar, chief operating officer and president of The General®. “A partnership like the one with Lionsgate’s Uncle Drew allows us to expand our reach to people that may not be as familiar with The General and how we can help them.”

Based in Nashville, Tenn., The General® is a non-standard auto insurance company serving customers with various needs, specializing in those who may have difficulty obtaining insurance from other insurers at a reasonable rate. The General®, part of the American Family Insurance group of companies, is active in 47 states and expects to be national by the end of 2018.

The General® primarily sells its products online and through call centers, independent agents, partners and American Family Insurance agents.

Uncle Drew, which will be released nationwide on Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label, is also produced by Temple Hill in association with Pepsi Productions.

ABOUT THE GENERAL

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963. Based in Nashville, Tenn., The General® serves customers with various needs, specializing in those who may have difficulty obtaining insurance from other insurers at a reasonable rate. The General® is active in 47 states and expects to be national by the end of 2018.

The General® primarily sells its products online and through call centers, independent agents, partners and American Family Insurance agents. In recent years, The General® has also developed a broader advertising approach through professional sports sponsorships and philanthropic partnerships. Visit www.thegeneral.com or www.thegeneral.com/shaq; follow The General on Twitter and Facebook.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, gaming, virtual reality and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate’s content initiatives are backed by a 16,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global licensing infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company’s worldwide consumer base.

ABOUT SHAQUILLE O’NEAL

Shaquille O’Neal is a four-time NBA Champion and three-time NBA Finals MVP. The retired, 15-time NBA All-Star was named as both the highest ranked athlete in the NBA and the most influential in sports in 2011. With a PhD in Leadership and Education, this iconic marketing and social media marvel was ranked among the “100 Most Creative People in Business” by Fast Company Magazine with an online presence that has grown to become the second most followed U.S. athlete on Twitter. As a celebrity, athlete, business professional and comedian, O’Neal has an enormous and devoted fan base across a variety of demographics. Visit Shaq.com; follow Shaq on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

