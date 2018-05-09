Nutiva® Unveils First Organic MCT Powder, NuMCT™

RICHMOND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Nutiva ®, pioneer of plant-based organic superfoods that nurture vitality, today announced the launch of the world’s first USDA Certified Organic MCT Powder, or NuMCT™, a supplement uniquely crafted from 100 percent young organic coconuts and gut-supportive prebiotic acacia. Medium chain triglycerides, or MCTs, are found naturally in coconuts and deliver easily digestible fatty acids that quickly convert to ketones, rapidly supplying the brain, muscles and other tissues with sustained energy while supporting the metabolism.*

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005383/en/

Nutiva®, pioneer of plant-based organic superfoods that nurture vitality, today announced the launch of the world’s first USDA Certified Organic MCT Powder, or NuMCT™, a supplement uniquely crafted from 100 percent young organic coconuts and gut-supportive prebiotic acacia. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Many consumers, from high-endurance athletes, to paleo and keto dieters, and more, are seeking cleaner, plant-based energy sources to fuel their busy lifestyles,” said John Roulac, founder and chief visionary officer of Nutiva. “With the growing popularity of MCT oil, we wanted to introduce a supplement with all of the benefits of MCT oil but in a convenient format that won’t leak, is easy to take on-the-go and is quick to mix into smoothies and shakes. Consistent with Nutiva’s mission to tap into the nutritional power of the world’s most nourishing superfoods, like coconuts, we’re thrilled to introduce Organic MCT Powder, packed with MCTs and prebiotic acacia fiber, to help people energize their lives in a way that’s good for both people and the planet.”

As a creamy alternative to traditional MCT oil, Nutiva Organic MCT Powder is gentler on the digestive system* and blends effortlessly into smoothies, coffees, shakes and more, serving as an optimal pure energy source for all occasions including powering up in the morning for enhanced mental clarity, as an energy booster between meals, for pre- or post-workout support and as part of a keto or paleo diet.* Nutiva Organic MCT Powder is Keto Certified, paleo-friendly, USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan Action Certified Vegan, naturally gluten-free and free of dairy, corn, soy, palm oil and hexane. Containing 3g of fiber from prebiotic acacia fiber and 10g of MCTs, including 56 percent caprylic acid (C8), 39 percent capric acid (C10) and five percent lauric acid (C12) in a single serving, Nutiva Organic MCT Powder boosts gut health, supplies pure, clean fuel, and maintains 0g net carbohydrates.*

Nutiva Organic MCT Powder is available in 10.6-oz. canisters online at www.nutiva.com with retail availability to follow. The new product joins Nutiva’s ever-growing line of Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Certified Organic, paleo-friendly and naturally gluten-free coconut, chia and hemp superfoods. For more information, recipe ideas or details on Nutiva’s social impact and sustainability efforts, please visit www.nutiva.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, care or prevent any disease.

About Nutiva

Nutiva was founded in 1999 with a single purpose in mind: to revolutionize the way the world eats. Today Nutiva nurtures vitality by consciously curating the world’s finest organic plant-based foods, including coconut, chia and hemp superfoods. Nutiva donates one percent of sales to support sustainable agriculture, a contribution of more than $4 million to date. Nutiva products are offered nationwide, as well as in Europe, Asia, Latin America and Canada. For more information, visit www.nutiva.com, and like us on Facebook or follow us on Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005383/en/

CONTACT: Rachel Kay Public Relations

Megan Busch, 858-922-5045

meganb@rkpr.net

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER CONSUMER ONLINE RETAIL HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER

SOURCE: Nutiva

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 11:02 AM/DISC: 05/09/2018 11:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005383/en