South Sudan accuses US of blocking path to country's peace

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan's government is accusing the United States of obstructing peace in response to a U.S. threat to cut off humanitarian aid amid a five-year civil war.

Wednesday's statement from President Salva Kiir's office also accuses the Trump administration of interfering in South Sudan's affairs ahead of peace talks that resume May 17.

The U.S. is the top aid donor to South Sudan, but on Tuesday it said it would review its hundreds of millions of dollars in assistance if the East African nation's conflict grinds on.

The U.S. says it has given over $3.2 billion in humanitarian assistance since the conflict broke out in December 2013.

The South Sudan statement also accuses the armed opposition of blocking the path to peace by putting forward what it calls impractical proposals.