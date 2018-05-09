Top Rural & Community Hospitals Outperform Peers in Quality and Outcomes but Improvement Needed in Patient Perspective

PORTLAND, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--This week, The Chartis Center for Rural Health will recognize the Top 20 Rural & Community Hospitals in the U.S. as part of the National Rural Health Association’s Annual Conference in New Orleans. Leaders from Top 20 Rural & Community Hospitals will join NRHA and The Chartis Center for Rural Health for a special on-stage presentation at the conference on May 10.

The Top 20 Rural & Community Hospitals are determined by the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics. Now in its eighth year, the INDEX examines rural providers across 50 rural-relevant indicators and is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural provider performance.

Analysis of rural provider performance conducted by The Chartis Center for Rural Health reveals that Top 20 Rural & Community Hospitals demonstrate strong performance in areas such as Market Share (Inpatient and Outpatient), Quality and Outcomes. These hospitals, however, are underperforming peers in Patient Perspective (Figure 1).

“In each of the last two years, we’ve seen this group of top performers outpace their peers in several categories such as Quality and Outcomes, yet underperform in Patient Perspective,” said Michael Topchik, National Leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “This data suggests an opportunity – for all rural and community hospitals – to focus improvement efforts on HCAHPS, and specific indicators such as doctor communication, medication administration and discharge instructions. While the INDEX serves as the foundation for recognizing top performance across rural healthcare, the true importance of the analysis lies in helping hospital leadership teams identify opportunities for creating lasting, meaningful improvement.”

Resources

Recognized Hospitals: A complete list of this year’s Top 20 Rural & Community Hospitals can be found at http://www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals/.

Hospital Strength INDEX: To learn more about the Hospital Strength INDEX, please visit http://www.ivantageindex.com/performance-management-tools-for-rural-healthcare/.

About The Chartis Group The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, informatics and technology, and health analytics, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results. The Chartis Center for Rural Health (CCRH) was formed in 2016 to offer tailored services, performance management solutions, research and education to rural hospitals and facilities. Learn more at ChartisRural.com.

About iVantage Health Analytics Based in Newton, Massachusetts, iVantage Health Analytics is a leading provider of performance management, cost-reduction, benchmarking and strategic market planning solutions for healthcare organizations. Leadership teams across the country rely on the company’s software and services to help them to achieve or maintain their status as high-performing organizations.

iVantage Health Analytics was acquired by the Chartis Group in 2015, a national advisory services firm dedicated to the healthcare industry, strengthening iVantage’s position in the market through significant investment and thought leadership.

