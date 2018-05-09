TravelCenters of America Announces 2018 Citizen Drivers

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), operator of the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands, today announced its fifth annual Citizen Driver honorees during the Citizen Driver ceremony at the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum in Walcott, Iowa. Citizen Driver recognizes professional drivers who help bring respect to the truck driving profession.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005897/en/

2018 Citizen Drivers Group Photo (Photo: Business Wire).

TravelCenters launched the Citizen Driver program in 2013 in an effort to honor the many great, hardworking professional truck drivers that keep our economy going. Citizen Drivers not only have an exemplary career in trucking, they are great examples of the kind of people who honor the great profession of truck driving by demonstrating their good citizenship, safety, community involvement, and leadership. The 2018 Citizen Drivers are listed below. Each driver has picked their favorite TA or Petro Stopping Centers location to be named after them. Citizen Drivers will also be the recipients of individual banquets and unveiling ceremonies hosted by TA executives at their chosen locations.

Roland Bolduc -- TA Branford CT -- "Roland Bolduc Branford Travel Center" Ingrid R. Brown -- Petro Oklahoma City, OK -- “Ingrid R. Brown Oklahoma City Stopping Center” Danny & Cindy George -- TA Wheat Ridge, CO -- “Danny & Cindy George Wheat Ridge Travel Center” Carol Wolder-Nixon -- TA North Bend, WA -- "Carol Wolder-Nixon North Bend Travel Center"

With this group of honorees, there are now 28 TA or Petro Stopping Centers locations across the country named to honor professional truck drivers.

"It’s hard to believe we’ve been honoring such hard working men and women as part of this program for five years now," shared Barry Richards, President and COO of TravelCenters. “We could not be more proud of the character these individuals display both on the road and off, demonstrating the true spirit and grit of a professional truck driver and we hope to continue this tradition for many years to come.”

TravelCenters accepted nominations for the 2018 Citizen Drivers throughout last year, and received nominations from a wide variety of people -- fleet owners and executives, other drivers, friends, husbands, wives, sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, trucking organization members, and trucking industry suppliers -- wanting to recognize the deserving drivers who have touched their lives. Distinguished members of the trucking industry, Chris Spear, President and CEO of the ATA; Todd Spencer, Acting President of OOIDA; Ellen Voie, President and CEO of Women In Trucking; David Cullen, Executive Editor of Heavy Duty Trucking; and on air trucking radio personalities, Eric Harley of Red Eye Radio; Dave Nemo of Road Dog Trucking; and Steve Sommers of America's Truckin' Network, judged the submitted nominations and selected the honorees who excelled in the identified categories.

The 2019 Citizen Driver nomination form, rules and other information will be posted to the TA and Petro Stopping Centers web site in June 2018. Nominations will be accepted through September 30, 2018. The new honorees will be announced at the 2019 Citizen Drivers Award Ceremony.

About TravelCenters of America LLC TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters), headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, offers diesel and gasoline fueling, restaurants, truck repair facilities, convenience stores and other services in 43 states and in Canada, principally under the TA® and Petro Stopping Centers® travel center brands and the Minit Mart® convenience store brand. For more information on TravelCenters, TA, and Petro Stopping Centers, please visit www.ta-petro.com. For more information on Minit Mart, please visit www.minitmart.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005897/en/

CONTACT: TravelCenters of America

Tom Liutkus, 440-808-7364

tliutkus@ta-petro.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY OIL/GAS TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT TRUCKING TRAVEL TRANSPORTATION OTHER TRAVEL MOBILE/WIRELESS AUTOMOTIVE OTHER AUTOMOTIVE GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: TravelCenters - General

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 10:46 AM/DISC: 05/09/2018 10:45 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005897/en