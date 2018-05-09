Trends in Patient Monitoring for Better Patient Care | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest list blog on the top trends in patient monitoring for better patient care.

Patient monitoring systems are important to deliver quality care to the patients. Monitoring can be done by gauging different health parameters with heart rate, vital signs, blood glucose, and neurological indicators. A first-rate patient monitoring system helps healthcare services to reach the highest levels of clinical superiority. The goal of any healthcare system is to limit the incidences of readmission and is not just limited to providing the highest level of patient care.

Trends in patient monitoring for better patient care:

Real-time and remote patient monitoring: The capability to remotely analyze patients and deliver a treatment plan radically reduces the healthcare costs. It’s a win-win situation as the care is delivered to them as per their suitability. It also allows healthcare professionals to aid remote and less populated areas without having to be actually present in the location. Imagine a situation where cardiovascular patients’ heart rate and blood pressure are frequently measured, and the data is given back to cardiologists. It can help the cardiologists to trace all the important metrics and make significant suggestions to progress patient care. Aging population vulnerable to chronic disease: The world population is growing older, and people are living longer than ever before. Subsequently, they need better healthcare attention than the general population. This inclines to put a lot of tension on the healthcare system. It is projected that by 2050, the population over the age of 65 is anticipated to reach nearly 1.5 billion. Shift to value-based, outcome-based, and patient-centric care: Industry analysts often point out that the healthcare industry is shifting towards value-based care. It is moving the financial incentive to a healthcare model where healthcare services and providers are remunerated based on how their patients fare. It means the healthcare industry has to find a way to only complete necessary amounts of tests, visits, or procedures. Patient monitoring solutions can give healthcare specialists real-time data on patients’ progress and well-being, which helps them in providing quality care. , to know more about the top trends in the patient monitoring leading to better patient care

