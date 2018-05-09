SBM Life Science Introduces BioAdvanced™ All-In-One Weed & Feed

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--SBM Life Science Corp., one of the leading makers of consumer lawn and garden products in the United States, today announced the launch of BioAdvanced™ Science-Based Solutions All-In-One Weed & Feed, the latest innovation that not only kills broadleaf weeds and fertilizes the lawn, but also kills crabgrass.

The new product also features Micro-Feed Action™, a proprietary technology that unlocks essential micro-nutrients already in the soil to help improve nutrient uptake during and between feedings, fortify roots, and increase resistance to heat and drought.

“This revolutionary product provides the ultimate convenience to consumers. Not only does it fertilize lawns and kill broadleaf weeds like other weed and feeds, but it also kills crabgrass,” said Valerie Henshaw, Head of Marketing for SBM Life Science Corp. “All-In-One Weed & Feed is saving homeowners time and money by combining multiple steps into one application, delivering on our brand promise to provide consumers a clearly better experience with our cutting-edge innovation.”

BioAdvanced All-In-One Weed & Feed can be applied in the spring or fall. The 12-lb. bag treats up to 5,000 square feet, while the 24-lb. bag treats up to 10,000 square feet. Both sizes are available at most major home improvement retailers and independent garden centers. The product can be used on most northern turfs, as well as Bermudagrass. It is not for use on St. Augustinegrass (including Floratam), Bahiagrass, Carpetgrass, Centipedegrass or Dichondra.

To locate where to purchase the product or for more information, visit www.BioAdvanced.com. BioAdvanced™ All-In-One Weed & Feed is not for sale in New York, Hawaii and Florida. See product label for weed list. Always read and follow label instructions carefully.

ABOUT BIOADVANCED™

BioAdvanced is one of the leading consumer lawn and garden brands in the United States. Driven by innovative thinking and category-leading research, BioAdvanced provides effective solutions that help consumers grow beautiful lawns and gardens and protect their landscapes from pests, weeds and diseases. Always read and follow label directions before using BioAdvanced products. Visit BioAdvanced.com for more information.

ABOUT SBM COMPANY

SBM Company is a family-owned industrial group with French roots, created in 1994, operating today in more than 20 countries. SBM Company creates, registers, manufactures and markets products to advance plant protection and home and garden care, from research to the consumer’s hands.

The group operates in four activities: crop protection, industrial production with two plants in France and one in Pasadena, Texas, US, aromatherapy and Home & Garden, through a dedicated entity called SBM Life Science. SBM Company is committed to providing responsible and innovative solutions now and for future generations.

ABOUT SBM LIFE SCIENCE

SBM Life Science is the Home & Garden division of SBM Company, born out of the merger of Novajardin (SBM Group) and Bayer Garden & Bayer Advanced in October 2016. This division employs 350 staff, with more than 20 locations in Europe and the US. With over 2500 products distributed worldwide, SBM Life Science is an expert on plants’ care and beauty as well as protecting the home against rodents and insect pests.

ALWAYS READ AND FOLLOW LABEL INSTRUCTIONS. ©2017 SBM Life Science Corp. 1001 Winstead Drive, Suite 500, Cary, NC 27513. 1-877-229-3724. .

BioAdvanced™ and Micro-Feed Action™ are registered trademarks of SBM Life Science.

