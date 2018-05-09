Sarcos Robotics Adds General William M. Fraser III, United States Air Force (Retired), to its Advisory Board

SALT LAKE CITY & BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Sarcos ® Robotics, a global leader in the production of robots that combine human intelligence and dexterity with the strength, endurance and precision of machines to improve efficiency and reduce occupational injuries for complex or non-repetitive tasks, today announced that General William M. Fraser III, former Commander of the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), has joined the company’s Advisory Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005806/en/

Sarcos Robotics, a global leader in the production of robots that combine human intelligence and dexterity with the strength, endurance and precision of machines to improve efficiency and reduce occupational injuries for complex or non-repetitive tasks, today announced that General William M. Fraser III, former Commander of the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), has joined the company’s Advisory Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

During General Fraser’s 40 years of service he held a variety of demanding command and staff positions landing at the pinnacle of the United States Military as one of nine Combatant Commanders. As Commander of USTRANSCOM, he served as the single manager responsible for global air, land and maritime transport for the Department of Defense. Prior to his assignment with USTRANSCOM, General Fraser was Commander, Air Combat Command, the 34 th Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Assistant to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs. General Fraser has extensive wartime, contingency, and humanitarian relief operational experience, and he has numerous awards and decorations which include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal and the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal. General Fraser is currently a Senior Fellow for the National Defense University in support of the Pinnacle, Capstone and Keystone programs.

“General Fraser’s vast experience will provide us with key insights into how we can best serve the needs of the U.S. Air Force, as well as the needs of our international allies, as they deploy force multiplying robots that augment humans intended to increase productivity and decrease injuries,” said Ben Wolff, chairman and CEO, Sarcos. “With General Fraser joining other key leaders on our Advisory Board from the Army, Navy, Special Operations Command and the public safety community, I believe we have an unparalleled opportunity as an innovative small business defense contractor to save lives and reduce injuries affecting the men and women that serve our country.”

General Fraser is a distinguished graduate of Texas A&M University where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in engineering technology. He also earned a Master of Science degree in management information systems from the University of Northern Colorado.

“I am a firm believer in Sarcos’ vision of deploying robotic systems that augment, rather than entirely replace humans,” said Fraser. “By having a human-in-the-loop, we get the best of both worlds – human wisdom, judgment and instincts combined with the strength, endurance and precision of machines. I am excited to work with the innovative team at Sarcos and my fellow Advisory Board members to make this vision a reality in the near future.”

For more information about Sarcos, their leadership team, board of directors and Advisory Board, visit https://www.sarcos.com/company/.

ABOUT SARCOS

Sarcos ® Robotics is the world’s leader in mobile, dexterous, tele-operated robots that combine human intelligence, instinct and judgment with robotic strength, endurance and precision to augment worker performance. Leveraging more than 25 years of research and development, Sarcos makes revolutionary robotics products designed to save lives, reduce injury and improve productivity, including the Guardian S, Guardian GT, and Guardian XO. Sarcos is revolutionizing a myriad of industries by deploying robots that will create the safest, most productive and cost-effective work force in the world. Sarcos’ investors include Caterpillar, GE Ventures, Microsoft, and Schlumberger. Sarcos is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, with additional offices in the Seattle area. For more information please visit www.sarcos.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005806/en/

CONTACT: for Sarcos Robotics

Heath Meyer

heath@zmcommunications.com

858-768-1527

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH WASHINGTON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HARDWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY TRANSPORT AIR MARITIME OTHER TRANSPORT DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE

SOURCE: Sarcos Robotics

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 09:55 AM/DISC: 05/09/2018 09:55 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005806/en