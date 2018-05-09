Strategy Analytics: SimCom No.1 Cellular IoT Module Vendor in 2017, but Sierra Wireless leads in End User Value and Market Alignment

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--According to the latest IoT research from Strategy Analytics, SimCom became the no.1 supplier of cellular IoT modules in 2017, based on findings from Strategy Analytics latestresearch. By doing so, SimCom leapfrogged Sierra Wireless, Gemalto and Telit Communications, whom together make up the top four global suppliers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005804/en/

Figure 1: SA Constellation: Cellular IoT Module Vendor Positioning, Source: Strategy Analytics, 2018 (Graphic: Business Wire)

SimCom’s ascent to the no.1 position in cellular IoT module shipments was aided by the company’s business wins in the Chinese bike sharing ecosystem, allowing the company to generate annual cellular IoT module growth in excess of 100% with 33 million units in 2017. Together, the top four suppliers (SimCom, Sierra Wireless, Gemalto and Telit) increased their domination of this market, accounting for 63% of global cellular IoT module sales in 2017. This is up from 59% in 2016.

In conjunction with the 2017 cellular IoT module vendor market shares, Strategy Analytics has also published its latest Constellation research, the SA Constellation: Cellular IoT Module Vendor Positioning Framework, as illustrated in Figure 1. The Constellation provides readers the ability to simultaneously compare and contrast vendors, both from a supply side and a demand side. It allows both technology vendors and end-users to quickly assess who are the Shining Stars, the Rising Stars, as well as the Supernova and Neutron Stars.

Andrew Brown, Executive Director of Enterprise and IoT Research at Strategy Analytics, said, “Sierra Wireless continues to lead in terms of End User Value and Market Alignment, with a clear roadmap going forward and a leading position in terms of market value. Gemalto now has major backing after its acquisition by Thales at the end of 2017 and will likely be in a stronger position to offer holistic IoT solutions with its new owner. We have also been very impressed with uBlox’s ability to embrace new technologies, for example its launch of the world’s smallest LTE Cat M1 and NB-IoT multi-mode module with quad-band 2G fallback in 2018, and couple these cellular capabilities with its strong heritage in location/positioning modules, which are becoming increasingly important in IoT”.

Matt Wilkins, Senior Analyst, IoT Research at Strategy Analytics added, “The power of the Chinese market is clearly illustrated by the performance and ultimately ascension of SimCom in 2017. However, with a module portfolio heavily weighted to mature technology (2G), the company must strive to balance market demands from China against the shift to newer bearer technologies; as witnessed by the fact that approaching half of global cellular IoT module shipments in 2017 were 4G”.

The two reports, and , are published by the Strategy Analytics IoT Strategies (IoT) service, details of which can be found here: https://www.strategyanalytics.com/access-services/enterprise/iot/about-iot#.Wm79kq-LMeM.

About Strategy Analytics Strategy Analytics, Inc. provides the competitive edge with advisory services, consulting and actionable market intelligence for emerging technology, mobile and wireless, digital consumer and automotive electronics companies. With offices in North America, Europe and Asia, Strategy Analytics delivers insights for enterprise success. www.StrategyAnalytics.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005804/en/

CONTACT: Strategy Analytics

US Contact:

Chris Ambrosio, +1 781-492-1800

cambrosio@strategyanalytics.com

or

European Contact:

Andrew Brown, +44(0) 1908 423 630

abrown@strategyanalytics.com

or

Asia Contact:

Gina Luk, +44(0) 1908 423 632

gluk@strategyanalytics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 09:50 AM/DISC: 05/09/2018 09:50 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005804/en