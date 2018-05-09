Quantzig’s Supply Chain Analytics Study on the Medical Products Manufacturing Industry – Request for a Free Proposal Now!

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain analytics study on the medical products manufacturing industry. A renowned medical products manufacturer wanted to attain insights into the healthcare trends in terms of the processes, people, assets, and the entire value chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005814/en/

Supply Chain Analytics Helps a Renowned Medical Products Manufacturer Curtail Risks Associated with the Supply of Products. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig, “With the increasing aging population and growing health concerns, firms need to depend on supply chain management to grow by leaps and bounds and meet the demands of the end-user segments.”

To meet the rising healthcare expenditure and deliver value to the customers the current healthcare industry is observing the expansion of relationships, partnerships, and joint ventured initiatives. In spite of political worries and sluggish economic growth, the medical products manufacturers are forecasting to invest in innovations to reform their business models and make a value proposition for the customers. The rapid transformation in the medical products manufacturing space is driven by the proliferation of chronic diseases, aging population, and increasing emphasis on quality of care and treatment.

demo to see how Quantzig’s solutions can help you.

The supply chain analytics solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to merge metrics into the overall supply chain to help the business enhance their networks and boost efficiency. The client was able to form effective supply chain strategies and logistical capabilities to serve the needs of the customers in an efficient and timely manner.

This supply chain analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Gain relevant insights into the medical devices sector Enhance their supply chain visibility and demand forecasting To read more about the benefits of supply chain analytics solution,

This supply chain analytics solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining better visibility into the supply chain process and increasing efficiency Improving service levels and reducing inventory levels To read more,

View the supply chain analytics study here:

Keywords – Medical products

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005814/en/

CONTACT: Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT HEALTH LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT MEDICAL SUPPLIES

SOURCE: Quantzig

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 10:03 AM/DISC: 05/09/2018 10:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005814/en