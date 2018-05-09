Nutanix Flow Delivers Software-Defined Networking to Secure Applications with a Single Click

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--NutanixⓇ (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced at its .NEXT Conference 2018 Nutanix Flow, a software-defined networking (SDN) solution built for the multi-cloud era. Flow provides application-centric security to protect against internal and external threats not detected by traditional perimeter-oriented security products. Flow capabilities are fully integrated into Nutanix’s Acropolis TM software for easy deployment and will be enhanced with real-time application visibility and discovery technology from the company’s recent acquisition of Netsil. Nutanix Flow non-intrusively automates the creation and management of application security.

Enterprise IT teams are turning to cloud-based infrastructure to deliver today’s modern business applications, many of which are built from discrete but interconnected services. Protecting these applications requires the microsegmentation capabilities of Nutanix Flow, which enforces app-centric policies that govern communications between individual application services. Nutanix will also leverage Netsil’s advanced stream processing, application discovery and mapping technology to simplify security policy definition for applications running in both public and private clouds. IT teams and business owners gain the confidence that their business applications are protected from both internal and external security threats.

“The next frontier of networking is about providing customers with visibility into their networks so they can track and analyze data, improve cloud application performance and optimize their resources,” said Harjot Gill, Sr. Director, Product & Engineering, Nutanix. “We have worked hard to integrate Netsil’s advanced functionality into Nutanix Flow and we’re proud our customers will soon be able to take advantage of the visibility and discovery technology we pioneered.”

Nutanix Flow is built into the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS, and today provides:

Network Visualization — giving application owners an at-a-glance view of network performance and availability per application Application-Centric Microsegmentation — providing granular control and governance for all application traffic to protect sensitive workloads and data Service Insertion and Chaining — integrating additional network functions from multiple Nutanix Ready ecosystem partners into a single networking policy Network Automation — streamlining and automating common network configuration changes, like VLAN configuration or load balancer policy modifications, based on application lifecycle events for VMs running on Nutanix AHV

To accelerate infrastructure innovation and agility, Gartner recommends that infrastructure and operations leaders “make network automation, visualization and optimization capabilities an integral part of their selection process by prioritizing vendors that provide an application-specific view of cluster performance.” 1

“Nutanix Flow completes Nutanix’s mission to make IT infrastructure invisible,” said Sunil Potti, Chief Product & Development Officer, Nutanix. “As we looked to simplify networking, we took a modern approach to enable visibility and control for both enterprise apps and next-generation cloud-native services. Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS now converges the compute, storage, virtualization and networking resources to power nearly any application, at any scale.”

Availability

Nutanix Flow is available now. Additional network visibility and app discovery capabilities based on recently-acquired Netsil technology are in development.

For more information about Nutanix Flow, check out our video, visit the Nutanix website or read more at the Nutanix blog.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements concerning our plans and expectations relating to new products, services, product features and technology that are under development or in process and capabilities of such new products, services, product features and technology, our plans to introduce new products, services or product features in the future, the integration of newly acquired technology and products, pricing for future products, services and technology, product performance, competitive position and potential market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements depends upon future events, and involves risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure to develop, or unexpected difficulties or delays in developing, new product features or technology on a timely or cost-effective basis; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new product features or technology; the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; a shift in industry or competitive dynamics or customer demand; and other risks detailed in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2018 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Enterprise Cloud Platform, the Nutanix logo and the other Nutanix products and features mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

