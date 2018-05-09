Nutanix Introduces Database Services with Era

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--NutanixⓇ (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced at its .NEXT Conference 2018 Nutanix Era, a new set of enterprise cloud platform-as-a-service (PaaS) offerings to streamline and automate database operations so database administrators (DBAs) can focus on business-driving initiatives. Era extends the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software stack beyond core infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) capabilities for private cloud environments to platform-layer services that bring Nutanix one-click simplicity to database operations. The initial release of Nutanix Era will provide rich copy data management services to address the increasing complexity and burdensome cost of managing multiple copies of databases across organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005397/en/

“Nutanix Era UI and Synopsis” (Graphic: Business Wire)

With Era, Nutanix is targeting one of the most prodigious consumers of enterprise storage capacity. According to IDC, as much as 60 percent of the IT storage budget goes to support copy data, and the total cost for copy data will reach $55.63 billion in 2020. 1 Nutanix Era will allow enterprises to reduce storage costs, simplify the management, control and security of data, while easing the complexity of database lifecycle operations.

Nutanix Era’s copy data management service will initially support Oracle and Postgres database engines, with planned support for other popular databases. Building on Nutanix’s popular and highly efficient snapshot technology, Era will also incorporate new time-machine capabilities, along with application-specific APIs, for creating point-in-time database copies. This enables application developers to quickly select the exact database copy they need, and empowers database administrators to quickly restore or refresh any database instance with the confidence that every recorded transaction is captured. Era will later extend this powerful technology to include full database provisioning, delivering a complete lifecycle management solution for all databases in an organization.

Key capabilities of Nutanix Era will include:

One-click time machine — leveraging integrated Nutanix snapshot technology, Era creates space-efficient database snapshots to lower CapEx costs, and enable databases running on Nutanix to be cloned or recovered to any specific point in time - up to the last recorded transaction One-click clone/refresh — Nutanix Era lowers OpEx costs with one-click clone/restore database operations that include all targeted database transactions and take just minutes to complete. Automating database cloning eliminates the complex and time-consuming process of locating a specific snapshot, finding the right database logs and then initiating a database recovery operation.

“Nutanix Era should save our organization time and money by replacing our complex and costly copy data processes, which are impacting IT productivity and slowing down our app developers,” said Mark Maplethorpe, EMEA Hosting Manager, Bottomline Technologies. “We are actively working with Nutanix to validate that Era will streamline the provisioning and lifecycle management of our databases, allowing our teams to devote more time to strategic IT projects.”

Availability

Nutanix Era is currently being tested by selected customers, and is planned to be available in the second half of 2018. Pricing details will be made available closer to the general release.

For more information on Nutanix Era, check out our video, visit the Nutanix website or read more at the Nutanix blog.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements concerning our plans and expectations relating to new products, services, product features and technology that are under development or in process and capabilities of such new products, services, product features and technology, our plans to introduce new products, services or product features in the future, the integration of newly acquired technology and products, pricing for future products, services and technology, product performance, competitive position and potential market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements depends upon future events, and involves risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure to develop, or unexpected difficulties or delays in developing, new product features or technology on a timely or cost-effective basis; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new product features or technology; the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; a shift in industry or competitive dynamics or customer demand; and other risks detailed in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2018 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Enterprise Cloud Platform, the Nutanix logo and the other Nutanix products and features mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

1 IDC, IDC Market Glance: Copy Data Management Second Quarter, 2Q18, April 2018, Doc # US43745318

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005397/en/

CONTACT: Nutanix, Inc.

Kate Reed, 973-534-9292

Sr. Communications Manager

kreed@nutanix.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA LOUISIANA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT HARDWARE INTERNET NETWORKS SOFTWARE

SOURCE: Nutanix, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 09:20 AM/DISC: 05/09/2018 09:20 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005397/en