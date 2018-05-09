Nutanix Beam Gives Enterprises Control of the Cloud

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--NutanixⓇ (NASDAQ: NTNX ), a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced at .NEXT Conference 2018 Nutanix Beam, a new software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering that delivers multi-cloud governance so organizations can manage their spending, security and regulatory compliance across nearly any cloud platform. Beam is based on Nutanix’s recently-acquired Minjar Botmetric service, which is already used to manage more than $1B of cloud spend across Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure.

According to Gartner, “Governance becomes incrementally more challenging as organizations deploy multicloud strategies, because they must govern not only the consumption of cloud by provider, but also consumption across cloud providers. The cloud providers offer on-demand, self-service resources with endless capacity, making it difficult for organizations to gain visibility into what is being consumed. Without visibility into consumption, it is impossible to govern and manage your environment.” 1 For businesses adopting hybrid cloud architectures, this creates an unenviable scenario, managing IT costs and security across third-party cloud deployments.

The Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software helps companies reduce complexity of their multi-cloud architectures by melding private, public and distributed clouds into a common IT operating model for their end-to-end infrastructure. Beam, the first SaaS offering from Nutanix, further reduces complexity by providing customers with deep visibility and rich analytics detailing how they are using the public cloud. It also provides one-click recommendations based on machine intelligence so IT teams can immediately optimize their cloud spend and enhance their security posture for improved compliance across clouds. IT organizations get a clear view into the entirety of their public cloud deployments so unexpected costs and potential security gaps can be addressed before they turn into business challenges. Beam helps organizations make better decisions when operating multi-cloud architectures.

“For us, integrity, security and compliance are of the utmost importance, especially across our multi-client, multi-technology environment with a large application landscape. It was becoming a nightmare to keep track of everything. That’s when we came across Nutanix Beam,” said Rustum Virani, Cloud Solution Architect Manager, ZS Associates. “Beam is an excellent tool that provides a single pane of glass to see the state of our infrastructure, automate tasks, provide cost-saving recommendations and generate billing reports.”

Nutanix Beam customers better manage their multi-cloud deployments with:

Cost Optimization and Cloud Visibility — IT teams get full visibility into their overall cloud costs. They can then optimize their spending by quickly identifying unused and underutilized resources, and select more size and cost appropriate cloud resources for each application Centralized Financial Governance — businesses get streamlined visibility into the entire cloud footprint so IT departments can track the consumption of cloud resources by department and group, make data-driven decisions balancing IT needs and cost constraints, and enforce policies based on allocated budgets Continuous Cloud Security and Regulatory Compliance — customers can define custom health check policies for compliance audits, and proactively analyze cloud security operations, while real-time scans for cloud compliance identify risks and violations

“In the multi-cloud era, IT organizations need a unified, real-time view to all of their private, public and distributed clouds,” said Vijay Rayapati, GM, Engineering, Nutanix. “Beam services help our customers optimize their cloud spend and manage compliance, putting them back in control of their IT assets. We’re so pleased to be a part of the Nutanix family and bring our Botmetric technology to Nutanix customers as Nutanix Beam.”

Availability

Nutanix Beam is available now.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making infrastructure invisible so that IT can focus on the applications and services that power their business. Companies around the world use Nutanix Enterprise Cloud OS software to bring one-click application management and mobility across public, private and distributed edge clouds so they can run any application at any scale with a dramatically lower total cost of ownership. The result is organizations that can rapidly deliver a high-performance IT environment on demand, giving application owners a true cloud-like experience. Learn more at www.nutanix.com or follow us on Twitter @nutanix.

Forward-Looking Disclaimer

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements concerning our plans and expectations relating to new products, services, product features and technology that are under development or in process and capabilities of such new products, services, product features and technology, our plans to introduce new products, services or product features in the future, the integration of newly acquired technology and products, pricing for future products, services and technology, product performance, competitive position and potential market opportunities. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and instead are based on our current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs. The accuracy of such forward-looking statements depends upon future events, and involves risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that may cause these statements to be inaccurate and cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements, including, among others: failure to develop, or unexpected difficulties or delays in developing, new product features or technology on a timely or cost-effective basis; delays in or lack of customer or market acceptance of our new product features or technology; the introduction, or acceleration of adoption of, competing solutions, including public cloud infrastructure; a shift in industry or competitive dynamics or customer demand; and other risks detailed in our Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and, except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or subsequent events or circumstances.

© 2018 Nutanix, Inc. All rights reserved. Nutanix, the Enterprise Cloud Platform, the Nutanix logo and the other Nutanix products and features mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nutanix, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

1 Gartner, Inc., 2018 Planning Guide for Cloud Computing, September 2017 ID: G00331853 Analyst(s): Mindy Cancila | Douglas Toombs | Alan D Waite | Kyle Davis | Elias Khnaser | Jason Normanton | Lowell Shulman | Traverse Clayton | Marco Meinardi | Joerg Fritsch

