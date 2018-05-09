Shanghai faces Asian Champions League exit after loss

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Big-spending Chinese team Shanghai SIPG is close to elimination from the Asian Champions League after losing to Japanese club Kashima Antlers 3-1 in the first leg on Wednesday.

Shanghai, which was playing without the injured Hulk, trailed 2-0 after a pair of corners led to goals for Yuma Suzuki and Daigo Nishi.

Yu Hai then scored an own-goal before Elkeson pulled one back for Shanghai.

The second leg will be next Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals.

Also, Ulsan Hyundai Horangi defeated Suwon Samsung Bluewings 1-0 in a match between two South Korean teams. Kim In-sung scored the only goal for the 2012 champions.