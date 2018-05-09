CRS Data Doubles MLS Customer Base

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--CRS Data, headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., is a leading provider of public record information for real estate, banker, and financial professionals across the U.S. Since 2014, the company has doubled its MLS customer base, expanding service of its popular and ever-growing MLS Tax Suite. Today, CRS Data integrates seamlessly with leading MLS platforms, providing property data service in more than 800 counties across 30 states. Optimized across mobile devices, the public records system is uniquely designed to offer an innovative, simplified property data experience.

“Our team is dedicated to creating a seamless property data experience that features a deep user interface that doesn’t compromise intuitive data capabilities. This approach – along with our commitment to excellent customer service - has been instrumental in helping double our customer base,” said Kari Autry, director of product and marketing for CRS Data. “We care about creating the best-fit product for our customers, which starts by considering their regional needs and applying that knowledge to our MLS Tax Suite product.”

CRS Data continues to expand and improve its MLS Tax Suite, offering maps, home improvement value approximations and optimization across mobile devices. The company is committed to leveraging customer feedback to expand its product features, including image integration and customization capabilities. In 2018, CRS Data will introduce numerous product improvements inspired by customer feedback and partnership developments. CRS Data hosts a bi-annual customer retreat in which customer feedback is gathered to directly impact the CRS Data MLS Tax Suite improvements.

“Our team is proud to say that we are completely customer obsessed,” said Matt Casey, CEO for CRS Data. “Our team is well-aligned for continued, sustainable growth as MLSs and associations across the U.S. continue to turn to the MLS Tax Suite for an intuitive, simple-to-use property records system. We are primed for expansion across the country.”

CRS Data is committed to service excellence. An in-house account manager is made available to all customers, and property data is updated in a consistent and timely manner. CRS Data offers CE certification in several states. The MLS Tax Suite features a nearly flawless track record, achieving roughly 99.9% up-time over the past five years.

For more than twenty-five years, CRS Data (Courthouse Retrieval System, Inc.) has worked to put powerful, accurate data at the fingertips of its customers. Simply put, the company is dedicated to doing data better. CRS Data’s innovative suites, robust data, reliable technology and outstanding customer service are why real estate professionals, MLSs, and bankers across the nation turn to the company for their property intelligence. Visit www.crsdata.com to learn more.

