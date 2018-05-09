Infiniti Research’s Market Access Engagement for an Agricultural Chemicals Manufacturer – Developing a Superior Market Access Strategy

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market access engagement study on the agricultural chemicals industry. A prominent agricultural chemicals manufacturer wanted to build strategic partnerships with suppliers to strategize and develop superior market access strategies.

The market for agricultural chemicals comprises of firms that offer a broad range of products such as insecticides, pesticides, herbicides, hormones, fungicides, synthetic fertilizers, and other chemical growth agents. These chemicals are used to control the growth of insects, weeds, disease, and pests. They are also used to improve crop growth and production. Factors such as progression in technology to boost production coupled with growing government investments for farmer protection and increasing crop yields offer massive opportunities for growth, specifically for companies manufacturing agricultural chemicals.

The market access solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to quicken new product development cycles, efficiently access new markets and customers, and progress their competitive positioning. The client was able to plan robust strategic partnerships that would not leave them dependent on the commitment and performance of a single partner.

This market access engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Devise and develop a superior market access strategy Identify the best potential partners and profitable business opportunities To know more,

This market access engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

This market access engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

Offering key insights to the chemicals manufacturer Identifying new market segments and strategies to boost operational efficiency



About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

