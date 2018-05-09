Avido Partners with Indiegogo to Debut WiBa: The First Stackable, 2-in-1 Wireless Charging System

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Avido today debuted the award-winning WiBa dual-charging wireless power system, exclusively available to order now on Indiegogo.

First demoed at CES 2018 to rave reviews, WiBa is a brand-new way to charge at home and on the go. Place the power bank on the charging pad to charge it wirelessly, then set your phone on top of the power bank to charge both simultaneously. When on the go, take the power bank to wirelessly charge your smartphone, simply by placing the phone on top of the power bank - no cables needed.

WiBa works with all Qi devices, including the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Galaxy S9, Samsung Note 8, and LG G7. With 5000mAh capacity, WiBa can charge your smartphone up to 2 times. Built-in LED status lights make it easy to see the remaining power level.

WiBa is useful in so many ways. When the power bank is not charging, the charging pad can directly Fast Charge any other Qi-compatible device. And when travelling, the power bank itself can be plugged directly into an outlet, doubling as highly portable charging pad. WiBa power bank can even charge two devices at once with the USB output, one wireless and one wired.

WiBa is an incredible value. Every WiBa wireless charging system includes:

Powerful and thin 5,000mAh portable power bank with 100% built-in wireless charging Qi-compatible, Fast Charge wireless charging pad USB-C cable and Quick Charge 3.0 AC adapter Optional anti-slip metal plate

“We’ve been blown away by the enthusiastic response to WiBa,” said Kevin Lance, Avido founder and president. “WiBa packs amazing value into a portable wireless charging system, replacing multiple separate devices with one solution.”

WiBa is available now on Indiegogo, starting at $89.00 Super Early Bird pricing. For more information and to order, click here.

About Avido

Washington, D.C. based Avido, LLC, a manufacturer of high quality consumer electronics products, was founded with the mission of creating innovative and premium lifestyle accessories. The company has become renowned for its unique line of power banks, wireless speakers, and award-winning electronics. Avido is a proud member of the Consumer Technology Association.

