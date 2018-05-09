2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Outlander Earn Top Honors from Automotive Science Group

CYPRESS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--The 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Outlander received the prestigious “Best 5 All-Around Performance” award from the Automotive Science Group (ASG) in their 2018 Automotive Performance Index™ (API) study. The Outlander platform was chosen out of 372 competing models in the SUV segment. The study notes that both vehicles offer exemplary performance and value, and outperformed the average SUV by an astounding 22%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005377/en/

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (Photo: Business Wire)

Boasting a 22-mile all-electric driving range and EPA estimated 74 MPG-e, the 2018 Outlander PHEV brings together the superior performance and efficiency of an EV and the practicality of a crossover. Its seven-passenger sibling, the 2018 Outlander, offers an EPA estimated 30 MPG highway, revealing new possibilities for improved fuel efficiency and reduced fuel costs in the SUV segment.

ASG is a data-driven research group founded by environmental policy consultancy Eco-innovations, LLC. ASG's "Best 5 All-Around Performance” award is presented to the top five automobiles in each vehicle class that the organization determines to achieve the highest combined environmental, economic and social performance scores.

For more on the 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Outlander, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for all research and development, marketing, and sales for Mitsubishi Motors in the United States. MMNA sells sedans and crossovers/SUVs through a network of approximately 360 dealers. MMNA is leading the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models. Mitsubishi has been producing cars for over 100 years. For more information, contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (888) 560-6672 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles. Since the Mitsubishi group produced its first car more than a century ago, we have demonstrated an ambitious and often disruptive approach, developing new vehicle genres and pioneering cutting-edge technologies. Deeply rooted in Mitsubishi Motors’ DNA, our brand strategy will appeal to ambitious drivers, willing to challenge conventional wisdom and ready to embrace change. Consistent with this mindset, Mitsubishi Motors introduced its new brand strategy in 2017, expressed in its “Drive your Ambition” tagline – a combination of personal drive and forward attitude, and a reflection of the constant dialogue between the brand and its customers. Today Mitsubishi Motors is committed to continuous investment in innovative new technologies, attractive design and product development, bringing exciting and authentic new vehicles to customers around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005377/en/

CONTACT: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Jeff Holland

Director, Public Relations

Desk: 714-372-6008

jeffrey.holland@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

or

Erica Rasch

Senior Specialist, Public Relations

Desk: 714-372-6146

erica.rasch@na.mitsubishi-motors.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE OFF-ROAD TRUCKS & SUVS GENERAL AUTOMOTIVE

SOURCE: Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 09:11 AM/DISC: 05/09/2018 09:11 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005377/en