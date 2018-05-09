All Suites Brands by Hilton Kick Off 2018 With New Urban Expansion

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--The All Suites brands by Hilton have carried the momentum of last year’s record-breaking growth into 2018, opening 23 hotels in the first quarter. This growth included the opening of new urban properties in locations ranging from New York City to Las Vegas and Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square. The All Suites brands also completed 49 hotel deals in the first quarter, which added several new urban locations to the category’s collective property pipeline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005224/en/

Embassy Suites by Hilton New York - Midtown Manhattan (Photo: Business Wire)

“The All Suites brands have proven time and again to be a strong investment opportunity that can withstand the cyclical nature of the hospitality industry,” said Dianna Vaughan, global head and senior vice president, All Suites brands by Hilton. “This resilience, coupled with our commitment to innovation, has driven the explosive growth of our pipeline, and it’s why we saw a nearly 29 percent increase in approved deals during the first quarter compared to the same time period of 2017.”

Notable Openings

In the first quarter of the year, the All Suites brands by Hilton opened 23 hotels, which included the following notable, new locations:

Embassy Suites:

Embassy Suites by Hilton New York – Midtown Manhattan : centrally located, the hotel marks the brand’s return to New York City. Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle Downtown Pioneer Square : the latest addition to the brand’s slate of urban hotels, the property is situated within Seattle’s first neighborhood and in close proximity to CenturyLink Field and Safeco Field.

Homewood Suites:

Homewood Suites by Hilton Louisville Downtown : set in the heart of “Derby City,” this hotel provides a centrally located, extended-stay option in the downtown area. Homewood Suites by Hilton Arlington Rosslyn Key Bridge : located just outside the city center, the hotel is minutes away from the entertainment hubs of Georgetown and downtown Washington, D.C.

Home2 Suites:

Home2 Suites by Hilton Las Vegas Strip South : the brand’s first property in Nevada, this hotel is a pet-friendly option walkable to numerous Las Vegas attractions. Home2 Suites by Hilton Savannah Airport : located in a premier tourist destination, the property is a quick walk or drive away from Savannah, GA’s top attractions.

Signed Deals

The All Suites brands by Hilton bolstered its pipeline with 49 new signed deals during the first quarter of 2018, bringing the total combined pipeline to more than 570 pending hotels. Notable signed deals include:

Embassy Suites and Home2 Suites Miami West Brickell: Slated to open in 2020, the property will be the first dual-brand hotel between these two All Suites brands. Homewood Suites by Hilton Fort Worth DFW South: One of ten hotels under development for the brand in the state of Texas. Home2 Suites by Hilton Boise Downtown: This new hotel will expand the brand’s urban footprint with its location in the heart of a city that is emerging as a premier destination for meetings and conventions.

Brand Achievements and Upcoming Milestones

The All Suites brands continued to showcase their innovation and flexibility this quarter with new initiatives and milestones, including:

Embassy Suites:

The brand rolled out its new F&B program , designed to deliver an elevated dining experience for guests and increase profitability and efficiencies for owners. Offering two bar-centric dining concepts, the fast-casual E’Terie Bar & Grill and full-service Brickstones Kitchen & Bar, a handful of Embassy Suites’ properties in cities including Atlanta, McAllen and Orlando have already brought these new F&B offerings to guests. Additional E’Terie Bar & Grill and Brickstones Kitchen and Bar locations will continue to debut throughout 2018, including a new E’Terie at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Tysons Corner

Homewood Suites:

Following the opening of the brand’s first hotel to feature the Latin American prototype, the brand will open its first dual-brand in Mexico in the second quarter of 2018. Hampton by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton Monterrey Apodaca will be located only 10 minutes away from Monterrey’s downtown and many industrial parks, and will mark one of eight deals the All Suites brand has signed in Latin America.

Home2 Suites:

The Home2 Suites by Hilton Clarksville/Ft. Campbell became the 3,000 th Hilton property to offer Digital Key. Available via the Hilton Honors app, Digital Key allows guests to confirm their stay, select their room and open any door that would normally be accessed with a regular key including suites, elevators, side doors, the fitness center and parking garages.

About Embassy Suites by Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton, one of Hilton’s 14 market-leading brands, is dedicated to delivering what matters most to travelers. The full-service, upscale brand offers two-room suites, free made-to-order breakfast and a nightly two-hour reception with complimentary drinks and snacks. Both leisure and business travelers looking for a relaxed, yet sophisticated experience will feel right at home with brand-standard amenities like inviting atriums and complimentary 24-hour business and fitness centers. Embassy Suites by Hilton has 248 hotels with 47 in the pipeline. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi, and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. For more information, visit www.embassysuites.com or news.embassysuites.com. Connect online with Embassy Suites by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Homewood Suites by Hilton

Homewood Suites by Hilton, Hilton’s upscale, all-suite, extended-stay hotel brand with more than 455 locations in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, is an award-winning leader. The first choice for guests seeking comfortable accommodations when traveling for an extended or quick overnight stay, Homewood Suites offers inviting, generous suites featuring separate living and sleeping areas, and fully-equipped kitchens with full-size refrigerators. Additional value-driven essentials include: complimentary internet, a daily full hot breakfast, and complimentary evening socials every Monday - Thursday. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi, and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. Homewood Suites is focused on guest satisfaction and stands behind each stay with its 100% Suite Assurance® guarantee. For more information on the extended-stay advantage, visit www.homewoodsuites.com or news.homewoodsuites.com.

About Home2 Suites by Hilton

Home2 Suites by Hilton, one of the fastest-growing brands in the history of Hilton, is a mid-tier, all-suite, award-winning extended-stay hotel concept designed to offer stylish accommodations with flexible guest room configurations and inspired amenities for the cost-conscious guest. With a commitment to environmentally friendly products and hotel operations, Home2 Suites offers complimentary breakfast selections with hundreds of combinations; innovative and customizable guest room designs; laundry and fitness areas; complimentary Wi-Fi internet access; multiple outdoor spaces; 24-hour business centers; expansive community spaces; and a pet-friendly environment. Home2 Suites by Hilton has more than 210 hotels, with more than 400 in the pipeline. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, free standard Wi-Fi, and digital amenities like digital check-in with room selection and Digital Key (select locations), available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app. Visit www.home2suites.com for additional information, or www.home2franchise.com for franchising opportunities.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,300 properties with more than 863,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005224/en/

CONTACT: Kristen Wells

Director, Brand Public Relations

Hilton

703-883-5826

kristen.wells@hilton.com

or

Ailys Toledo

For All Suites Brands by Hilton

305-461-5794

ailys.toledo@rbbcommunications.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS LODGING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: All Suites by Hilton

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/09/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/09/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180509005224/en