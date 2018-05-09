Eastside Distilling Nabs 14 Medals in San Francisco at 2018 World Spirits Competition

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 9, 2018--Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), makers of craft spirits, today announced that its craft spirits garnered an impressive 14 medals in the 2018 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (“SFWSC”). Of these 14 medals, Eastside won 9 and its subsidiary, Big Bottom Distilling ("BBD"), won 5.

Eastside Distilling's newly released Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye Whiskey received the very prestigious and rarely awarded Double Gold Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Company’s new released Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye Whiskey received the very prestigious and rarely awarded Double Gold Award.

The San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC) is one of the most influential international competitions. Over the nearly two decades of its existence, the SFWSC has become one of the world’s most respected spirits competitions due in large part to the very high esteem accorded to the SFWSC‘s judging panel. Each expert judge has their own distinct professional qualifications and each has a trusted palate. All judges are seasoned experts and thousands of entrants from all over the world compete annually in the hopes of winning an SFWSC medal.

Mel Heim, Master Distiller for Eastside Distilling, commented, “My fellow lead distiller, Travis Schoney, and I are very proud of our performance at this year’s San Francisco World Spirts Competition. Bringing home 14 awards, many of them of high merit, fuels our passion to craft the best spirits on the market today. Launching our newest addition to the Burnside family of Quercus Garryana aged spirits, namely our Rye, with a Double Gold and then debuting our American Single Malt whiskey with a Gold is not only an honor, but a testament to the new product capabilities of our talented team.”

Award winners for both Eastside and its BBD subsidiary, in this year’s competition were:

Eastside Medals

Double Gold Burnside Oregon Oaked Rye Whiskey Gold BBD Delta Rye Whiskey BBD American Single Malt Whiskey Silver Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon Barrel Hitch American Whiskey Portland Potato Vodka Hue-Hue Coffee Rum Oregon Cherry Bomb Whiskey BBD The Ninety One Gin BBD Navy Strength Gin Bronze Redneck Riviera Whiskey Oregon Marionberry Whiskey BBD Barlow Trail Port Finish Whiskey

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside’s MotherLode Bottling subsidiary is one of the Northwest’s leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

